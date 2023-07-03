Sports
Players send a unifying message for the new women’s professional hockey league
No more rivals, a group of the Premier Hockey Federation’s more high-profile players issued a unifying message on Sunday, saying they’re keen to join forces to help launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January – even if it’s on the at the expense of their competition.
The statement was released by 11 players, including at least one representative from each of the league’s seven franchises, and comes three days after the PHF essentially ceased operations. The PHF was purchased by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, one of the backers behind the new league he is helping to establish with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.
And the message comes as PHF players sit on the sidelines as PWHPA members have until Sunday evening to cast their votes to ratify a collective bargaining agreement and constitution.
“Today, all women’s hockey players are united more strongly than ever as we enter this new era,” the statement said. “As we embark on another league, we are bringing the strength and infrastructure we have fought to build. We are extremely excited to see a unified league that will house the best athletes hockey has to offer and strive to build the strongest league that can stand the test of time.”
The players have formed a leadership committee that includes Boston Pride captain Jillian Dempsey, who holds the PHF record for goals, points and games played, Connecticut Whale’s Kacey Bellamy, a former US Olympian and former PWHPA member, and Montreal Force’s Ann-Sophie Bettez, who played on the Canada national team and is also a former PWHPA member.
If approved, the CBA will run through 2031 and will have a salary range of $35,000 to $80,000 for players on active rosters expected to total 23 players. It is unclear when the PWHPA will announce the result of the vote.
The launch of the new league generated both excitement that women’s hockey is finally destined to have a single professional league and concern over the dissolution of the PHF and the voiding of existing player contracts, some of which were worth $150,000 for next season.
An agreement has been reached to pay the contractors part of their salary through September, two people with knowledge of the information told The Associated Press last week. One of the people said that players will receive half their salary or $5,000, whichever is greater, and $1 million will be allocated to distribute to those who don’t make any of the new teams.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.
News of the purchase fueled a well-known story about the so-called rift between the two sides, who wanted to oust the PHF players.
“We want to move away from the divisive narrative that has all too often plagued the many great achievements in professional women’s hockey, and become united as we collectively create the future of hockey,” the players wrote.
The two sides have been apart since the formation of the PWHPA in 2019 following the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. PWHPA members—consisting mostly of players from U.S. and Canadian national teams—declined to join the PHF, then known as the National Women’s Hockey League, and founded in 2015.
The PWHPA instead stuck to its vision of having a controlling interest in a league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players.
“The PWHPA was an incredible mirror that asked us to think about the changes we wanted and fight for them in solidarity, and we will bring that momentum with us,” the PHF statement read.
“We are empowered to enter an environment with a union and CBA laying out a roadmap for us to build on,” they added. “While this is the end of PHF as we knew it, this evolution will never erase the tireless and thankless work of our athletes. … We started this and we’re not done yet. Onwards and upwards, together.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/37950758/players-send-unifying-message-new-women-pro-hockey-league
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stanley Tucci Says Straight Actors Should Play Gay Roles
- Players send a unifying message for the new women’s professional hockey league
- What would Nino Brown wear today? –WWD
- ‘Deep disrespect’: AOC responds to Justice Thomas’ criticism of Justice Jackson
- The Evolution and Future of the US-China Relationship
- Lives ruined by conversion therapy for years since ministers vowed to ban it
- The Sopranos actor rages over Supreme Court protection of religious freedom
- Yodaplus: Accelerating India’s Startup Boom with Breakthrough Technology
- Republicans are wannabes to militarization | The hill
- Joe Biden Meets King and Rishi Sunak During Visit to UK This Month to Strengthen Close Ties
- YoMovies 2023 Watch and Download Hollywood and Bollywood Movies
- the young female players are pursued by male coaches