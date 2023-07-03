Players send a unifying message for the new women’s professional hockey league

No more rivals, a group of the Premier Hockey Federation’s more high-profile players issued a unifying message on Sunday, saying they’re keen to join forces to help launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January – even if it’s on the at the expense of their competition.

The statement was released by 11 players, including at least one representative from each of the league’s seven franchises, and comes three days after the PHF essentially ceased operations. The PHF was purchased by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, one of the backers behind the new league he is helping to establish with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.

And the message comes as PHF players sit on the sidelines as PWHPA members have until Sunday evening to cast their votes to ratify a collective bargaining agreement and constitution.

“Today, all women’s hockey players are united more strongly than ever as we enter this new era,” the statement said. “As we embark on another league, we are bringing the strength and infrastructure we have fought to build. We are extremely excited to see a unified league that will house the best athletes hockey has to offer and strive to build the strongest league that can stand the test of time.”

Editors’ Picks 2 Related

The players have formed a leadership committee that includes Boston Pride captain Jillian Dempsey, who holds the PHF record for goals, points and games played, Connecticut Whale’s Kacey Bellamy, a former US Olympian and former PWHPA member, and Montreal Force’s Ann-Sophie Bettez, who played on the Canada national team and is also a former PWHPA member.

If approved, the CBA will run through 2031 and will have a salary range of $35,000 to $80,000 for players on active rosters expected to total 23 players. It is unclear when the PWHPA will announce the result of the vote.

The launch of the new league generated both excitement that women’s hockey is finally destined to have a single professional league and concern over the dissolution of the PHF and the voiding of existing player contracts, some of which were worth $150,000 for next season.

An agreement has been reached to pay the contractors part of their salary through September, two people with knowledge of the information told The Associated Press last week. One of the people said that players will receive half their salary or $5,000, whichever is greater, and $1 million will be allocated to distribute to those who don’t make any of the new teams.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.

News of the purchase fueled a well-known story about the so-called rift between the two sides, who wanted to oust the PHF players.

“We want to move away from the divisive narrative that has all too often plagued the many great achievements in professional women’s hockey, and become united as we collectively create the future of hockey,” the players wrote.

The two sides have been apart since the formation of the PWHPA in 2019 following the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. PWHPA members—consisting mostly of players from U.S. and Canadian national teams—declined to join the PHF, then known as the National Women’s Hockey League, and founded in 2015.

The PWHPA instead stuck to its vision of having a controlling interest in a league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players.

“The PWHPA was an incredible mirror that asked us to think about the changes we wanted and fight for them in solidarity, and we will bring that momentum with us,” the PHF statement read.

“We are empowered to enter an environment with a union and CBA laying out a roadmap for us to build on,” they added. “While this is the end of PHF as we knew it, this evolution will never erase the tireless and thankless work of our athletes. … We started this and we’re not done yet. Onwards and upwards, together.”