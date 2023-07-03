Tennis fans urged to pack umbrellas as scattered showers are expected at Wimbledon

People heading to Wimbledon are urged to pack raincoats and umbrellas as showers are expected across London during the first week of the tennis tournament.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota told fans to expect some rain in southwest London on Monday and a much wetter day on Tuesday.

But Thursday and Friday could bring better conditions for spectators, she said.

Ms Bokota said Sunday’s highest temperature was likely to be the 22.3C recorded in Manston, Kent at around 1.30pm.

Elsewhere, Sunday was mostly dry with temperatures reaching the early 20s in many southern parts of the UK.

But it was much cooler further north, with Kirkwall into Orkney Scotland seeing a high of 12.5C, she said.

She added: It’s also a lot more showery further north so although there are a few light showers in the far south west most of Wales and England south of Hull has been dry I’ve only had a little cloudy today.

But north of that we’ve seen some heavier showers, one or two thunderstorms also over eastern Scotland, so there will be a few heavy showers that will last through the evening.

On Monday’s outlook, she said the continued rain that is beating the far north of Scotland will settle into tomorrow morning and slowly begin to move further south, but incredibly slowly.

She added: And then there will be just isolated showers as we start tomorrow and there will be a small frontal wave that will push across Northern Ireland and pass through parts of North Wales and Northern England.

And that will also have a tail crossing London, so while London and the Wimbledon area will probably get off to a nice clear start to the day, it’s going to get a bit cloudier and they’ll expect some rain from mid-afternoon. , and then on towards the evening.

So it’s going to be patchy throughout the evening, but they’ll definitely see some rain tomorrow at Wimbledon for a while.

She said London is likely to see highs of 21C or 22C on Tuesday, then further north likely in the high teens.

She said Wimbledon visitors should definitely bring an umbrella and a jacket as rain is expected to fall all afternoon.

I mean, it’s going to be quite showery in nature, so it could be hit and miss, but there’s a more focused band going through the afternoon, so there’s a chance they’ll see the edge of a lighter shower, they added.

Elsewhere on Monday, she said there will be slightly lighter winds, but still breezy with a few thunderstorms possible.

She added: Parts of Southern/Northern Ireland and North West England, perhaps Yorkshire, are also likely to experience a few thunderstorms, but again, it should pass through quite quickly so no major impact is expected.

Ms Bokota said there is a bit of uncertainty as we head towards Tuesday, with another downpour likely to move across the south of England.

So it’s looking like a much wetter day for Wimbledon and it can be a bit persistent and tough at times, she said.

Certainly during the morning we will probably see some rain at Wimbledon and it’s just how quickly it clears up in the afternoon.

Tuesday, still the risk of sunny spells and showers, so it remains unsettled and quite cool around the average.

Pretty much the same really, just sunshine and showers further north, some of which can sometimes last longer in parts of Scotland.

By Wednesday, the wind will steadily lighten as we progress through the week.

She said at this point it looks like Thursday is likely to be the better day of the week and Friday may also remain dry in the South East, so it’s likely to be good days for Wimbledon.