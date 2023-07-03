Sports
‘We persevered’: Zimbabwe’s spiritual home of black cricket finally gains international recognition
Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket in Zimbabwe would not survive, much less flourish, unless it reached the country’s black majority and found a place in their hearts.
Part of his plan finally came to fruition two weeks ago when Takashinga Cricket Club, based in one of the country’s oldest black townships, hosted its first international match.
Black Cricket’s spiritual home in Zimbabwe, where players tend to the pitch and plant the grass in the early days, eventually became a fully-fledged international venue when the West Indies defeated the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifier on June 18.
It was a groundbreaking match where Takashinga lived up to his name, meaning we persevered in the local Shona language.
It is absolutely fantastic and I know my dad would be very proud to witness it, and I am certainly proud, said Bill Flowers’ son Andy, the former Zimbabwe captain and Ashes-winning England coach, whose impressive resume mentions, among other things, that he was once a Takashinga player himself. .
Zimbabwe will qualify for the World Cup in India later this year if it beats Scotland in the qualifying tournament it hosts on Tuesday. That makes the emergence of Takashinga as an international field even more special, even though Zimbabwe, a regular participant in the World Cup, did not play there during the qualifiers.
Bill Flower began digging deep into his own pocket in the early 1990s to coach black children from the Harares Highfield community, where Takashinga is. At the time there were hardly any cricket facilities in Highfield and families could not afford to send their children to practice at Harare Sports Club. Bill Flower used his reputation as a respected coach and his own car to take them to the prestigious club.
In Highfield, he discovered talents such as Tatenda Taibu, who was nine when he joined Flowers’ coaching team. Taibu later became a test captain in Zimbabwe.
Bill Flower also found that there was more potential in Highfield than players. A small group had just started Takashinga Cricket Club and it was obvious to build something bigger.
Andy Flower, then Zimbabwe’s best player, took his father’s lead in identifying Highfield as pivotal to cricket in the South African country, which was under white minority rule until 1980 and struggled for years with racial tensions. He was a great white player and decided to join the relatively unknown Takashinga team.
I knew how committed they were to building their club, said Andy Flower. I thought it was helpful to have some of my experience, to go there and work with them in training, during games, talk to them in the locker room.
I thought it was something that would help speed up their development. I thought the bonus would be the mixing of black and white. That was a special time in my life.
Takashinga has produced more and more players, including five national team captains to date. Stephen Mangongo, one of the founders of the club, became the coach of Zimbabwe.
Takashinga subconsciously spread confidence among the vast majority of blacks to take cricket seriously across the country, Mangongo said.
But the transformation would not be complete until top-level cricket was played at Highfield.
The match list was not completely successful. It was not Zimbabwe, which has five players in the current squad with Takashinga connections, making its international debut on the ground. But the West Indies were a close second choice, a team that has won two World Cups and advanced Black cricket internationally more than any other.
I’m so excited to finally see them live. I hope to see more big games here, said Sakina, an 8-year-old black girl from Highfield who was in Takashinga for that milestone between the West Indies and the US and supported the West Indies, who won by 39 points, but later failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Sakina’s school is a few blocks from Takashinga and she plays cricket at an academy set up by Elton Chigumbura, one of the former Zimbabwean captains who played for Takashinga.
My father’s passion is football, but I like cricket more, she added. One day I want to play for Zimbabwe and play a lot of matches here at Takashinga.
While Sakina is a perfect example of Takashinga’s ability to impact young lives, the club struck chords across generations.
Highfield resident Nathaniel Mavima, now 50, knew nothing about cricket until the club began to gain recognition in the early 2000s.
I’ve been a big fan for 20 years, said Mavima. Over the years, this site has become more of a community center.
Hamilton Masakadza, another success story of Takashinga who played for Zimbabwe for 18 years, said it was bittersweet that he missed his old international debut on the ground due to his current work as Zimbabwe’s cricket director.
But he remembered the day it was officially opened in 2003 by West Indies great Brian Lara, whose team was on tour and using Takashinga as a practice venue. A plaque still hangs in Takashinga’s clubhouse recognizing the moment when one of the best players picked up a cricket bat and opened the ground.
It took another two decades to host international cricket and Trevor Garwe would never miss this moment. A former Takashinga bowler who played one match for Zimbabwe in 2009 was back with his former club working as a venue manager for the World Cup qualifying tournament.
He said the first game was for Highfield’s kids who still can’t afford to see the sport they love in other stadiums.
Takashinga took it home, Garwe said.
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
