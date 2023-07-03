Sports
Predicting Longhorn’s next commit after Big Saturday
Texas football had a huge day on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2024 to start the weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian landed three blue-chip commits in the 2024 class within hours on the afternoon of July 1.
Sark and the Longhorns staff kicked off the day on July 1 with a commitment from four-star Lucas (TX) Lovejoy border wide receiver Parker Livingstone. The 6-foot-4 DFW wideout is the second wide receiver committed to the Longhorns 2024 class after four-star Spring Branch (TX) Smithson Valley wide receiver Freddie Dubose Jr. committed on June 18.
Then on July 1, Texas landed its second blue-chip bet of the day in the class of 2024 in four-star Duncanville defensive lineman Alex January. Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Longhorns got their first defensive lineman this weekend with the disruptive 6-foot-5 and 325-pound January.
Last to compete in the Longhorns 2024 class on July 1 was acclaimed four-star IMG Academy safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell. Texas landed its second blue-chip DB commit this weekend and the 11th overall pledge in the 2024 class with Johnson-Rubell.
These three commitments put Texas in the top 30 2024 classes nationally and the best in the Big 12, according to every major recruiting service.
Who is next for Texas football in the class of 2024 after a good start in July?
Here’s a look at who’s next to commit to the Longhorns 2024 class, after a big run on the recruiting track on July 1.
Aeryn Hampton, ATH
Decision date: July 7
One of the upcoming decision dates to watch for the main goals of the Longhorns 2024 class is July 7, with touted four-star Daingerfield (TX) athlete Aeryn Hampton. Texas considers Hampton a true athlete, especially given the defensive back spots in the Class of 2024 that are filling up fast this summer.
Hampton is down to Texas and the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of his July 7 decision date. Right now, Hampton seems to be leaning toward Texas over Alabama. But this recruiting has seen huge swings in momentum over the last six or eight months.
But for now, we’re giving Texas a head start over Alabama to land Hampton on July 7.
