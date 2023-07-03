Five former Wildcats to participate in the NBA Summer League





MANHATTAN, Kan. Kansas State men’s basketball will be well represented with five former players in the NBA Summer League, which begins Monday (July 3) with the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer Leagues and continues Friday with the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Vegas. , 7 July to Monday 17 July. Kansas State men’s basketball will be well represented with five former players in the NBA Summer League, which begins Monday (July 3) with the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer Leagues and continues Friday with the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Vegas. , 7 July to Monday 17 July. Recent players Keyontae Johnson (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Markquis Nowell (Toronto Raptors) will join Barry Brown Jr. (Phoenix Suns), Mark Smith (Denver Nuggets) and Xavier Sneed (Charlotte Hornets) in the Summer League. Johnson and Nowell were able to see their first professional action after recently completing their K-State careers, while Brown and Smith return after impressive seasons abroad playing professionally. Sneed finished the 2022–23 season on the Hornets’ roster after signing a two-time contract. All games are broadcast on an ESPN platform (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) or on NBA TV. Salt Lake City Summer League [Salt Lake City, Utah] Monday July 3 and Wednesday-Thursday July 5-6

California classic summer league [Sacramento, Calif.] Monday 3 and Wednesday 5 July

Monday July 3 7 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against San Antonio Spurs [ESPN2] Sacramento 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against Utah Jazz [NBA TV] Salt Lake City Wednesday July 5 5 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against Golden State Warriors [ESPN2] Sacramento 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against the Memphis Grizzlies [NBA TV] Salt Lake City Thursday, July 6 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against the Philadelphia 76ers [ESPN2] Salt Lake City NBA 2K24 Summer League [Las Vegas, Nev.] Friday July 7 Monday July 17*

Friday July 7 4 p.m. Denver Nuggets [Smith] against Milwaukee Bucks [ESPNU] 5:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors [Nowell] against Chicago Bulls [NBA TV] 8 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against San Antonio Spurs [ESPN] Saturday July 8 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against the Dallas Mavericks [ESPN2] 4:00 p.m.Phoenix Suns [Brown] against Milwaukee Bucks [NBA TV] Sunday July 9 2:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors [Nowell] against the Cleveland Cavaliers [NBA TV] 3 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against LA Lakers [ESPN2] 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets [Smith] against the Atlanta Hawks [NBA TV] Monday July 10 1:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns [Brown] against Miami HEAT [NBA TV] Tuesday, July 11 3:00 p.m.Phoenix Suns [Brown] against New Orleans Pelicans [ESPN2] 5:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against Houston Rockets [NBA TV] 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against Portland Trailblazers [NBA TV] Wednesday July 12 5 p.m. Toronto Raptors [Nowell] against the Detroit Pistons [ESPN2] 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against Indiana Pacers [NBA TV] 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets [Smith] against Utah Jazz [NBA TV] Thursday, July 13 4 p.m. Toronto Raptors [Nowell] against Brooklyn Nets [ESPN2] 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] against New Orleans Pelicans [NBA TV] Friday, July 14 4 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] against Washington Wizards [ESPNU] 6:00 p.m.Phoenix Suns [Brown] against Utah Jazz [ESPN2] 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets [Smith] against Miami HEAT [ESPN2] All times are central *The teams with the best records will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday, July 16 for the championship game on Monday, July 17. ROAD TO THE SUMMER LEAGUE Johnson became the first Wildcat since 2017 to be selected in the NBA Draft when he was picked by the Thunder in the second round on June 22. Later that night, Nowell signed a two-way deal with the Raptors. Brown earned a coveted place in the summer league roster with the Suns after an impressive 2022–23 season in Australia and France, where he helped lead his respective teams to the league finals. He averaged 12.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting with 2.1 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 11 games for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, where he played alongside a pair of NBA lottery picks, including No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Smith was the top scorer (16.5 ppg.) and rebounder (6.9 rpg.) for BG Goettingen, which plays in the top division in Germany – the Basketball Bundesliga League (BBL). Sneed is currently on a two-way deal with Charlotte, having started in 32 games with the team’s G-League franchise, the Greensboro Swarm, before being promoted and appearing in 4 games for the Hornets in 2022-23. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

