Australia win tricky 2nd Ashes Test despite Stokes century | Cricket

Australia won a rancorous second Ashes Test at Lords by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes supercharged by Jonny Bairstow’s controversial sacking.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 on Sunday before being dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371.

England were ultimately dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first Ashes series victory in 22 years, won 2–0 in the five-match campaign.

But it was Bairstow’s dismissal shortly before lunch on the final day that lit up the blue touch paper on this game and angered the usually placid Lords crowd.

Bairstow, the last of England’s specialist batsmen, bizarrely fell for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after dodging a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicket-keeper Alex Carey threw the ball underarmed onto the stumps.

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease.

Australian captain Pat Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal, but the decision was referred to third referee Marais Erasmus, who ruled that Bairstow was stunned, with England now 193-6.

Spectators at the Home of Cricket reacted furiously with a chant of Same old Aussies always cheating in reference to a 2018 ball-bashing scandal in South Africa that led to a year-long ban for Australian stars Steve Smith and David Warner.

Incoming batsman Stuart Broad told Carey you will be forever remembered for that.

But a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) spokesperson later said Bairstow had been handed out correctly.

A spokesperson for the Australian team later claimed that players had been verbally abused and physically approached by irate MCC members at the Lords Pavilion during the lunch hour.

An angry Stokes, then on 62, hit out and on 77 hit a fierce pullback to Cummins which dropped the fast bowler.

Stokes then hooked Green for three sixes on back-to-back deliveries, the second falling over the line by Mitchell Starc to battle for a stunning 142-ball hundred.

At lunchtime England were 243-6, with Stokes a remarkable 128 not out.

Whoops turn to cheers

Australia were again booed as they took the field after the break. But the jeers turned to cheers when, on just the second ball of the session, Stokes lifted Josh Hazlewood for a brilliant six in a row.

Two balls later, however, he was dropped on a deep back square as Smith exploited a routine chance before being missed again on 114 by a diving Carey.

The left-handed batter Stokes hit two more sixes off Hazlewood, the second a notable one-handed hit.

Australia were left without Nathan Lyon after the off-spinner, who had limped to bat at number 11 on Saturday, was off the field with the severe calf tear he suffered during fielding Thursday.

However, Stokes were unable to repeat their exploits of 2019 as the all-rounders took a thrilling one-wicket win in an Ashes test at Headingley in the amazing unbeaten century, with England reaching a total of 359, their highest win in the fourth innings against Australia. .

He fell when he skyed Hazlewood to Carey to end an innings of 214 balls that included nine fours and nine sixes. Stokes received a standing ovation, but at 301-7 the match was all but over for England.

Ollie Robinson and Broad, who had helped Stokes add 108, fell in quick succession to leave England on the brink of defeat.

Last man James Anderson was then hit on the helmet by a Starc bouncer before the speedy Josh Tongue ended the game, with the third test at Headingley starting on Thursday.

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood all took three wickets apiece to leave England with a mountain to climb if they want to recapture the Ashes.

Only once in Test history did a team fall from 2-0 to win a series: when the 1936-37 Australian side inspired by batsman Don Bradman recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Previously, Ben Duckett failed this Test for the second time in the coveted century at Lords, his 83 after 98 in the first innings. 45-4.