247Sports says this will be the biggest football game in Michigan in 2023





Michigan football went 12-0 in the regular season last year en route to a 13-1 season. It was the second straight Big Ten championship for the Wolverines and the second straight year corn and blue were in the College Football Playoff. The mantra this offseason has been “national championship or bust,” but to deliver a repeat performance this season, given the schedule, Michigan has no room for error. There are no Power Five teams on the non-conference schedule, and the big challenges won’t come until the end of the season, when Penn state And ohio state loom. Buy Wolverines tickets 247Sports has compiled a list of each competing team’s trap games this yearand the outlet gave a surprise pick for Michigan in 2023. A regular-season loss at Michigan hasn’t happened since the midway point of the 2021 season, which speaks to the work Jim Harbaugh has been doing in Ann Arbor lately. Michigan’s first road game of the 2023 campaign – op Nebraska – could potentially disrupt it. The Cornhuskers charged in the transfer portal and were able to find success in the passing game with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims seemingly entrenched as the new starting quarterback. While that game could be harder than usual, it doesn’t necessarily qualify as a trap game in our opinion. Usually trap games are teams that get overlooked for a week or two before a big game arrives. Nebraska is an unknown at this point, but because it comes a week before Minnesota and because it’s the Wolverines first on the road, we expect the Huskers to have Michigan’s full attention. So what’s our pick? That would come in Week 12 in Maryland. While the Wolverines have generally taken on the Terrapins, it was the week 4 trap game last year. Iowa. This year Michigan will face Maryland on the road, one week after going to Happy Valley and the week before hosting rival Ohio State. What’s more, former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is on the College Park staff and would love nothing more than to embarrass his former team, despite Jim Harbaugh being the first to give him a chance as a the bona fide offensive coordinator. If Michigan goes unscathed into Week 12, it should have utmost focus, because as we saw last year with Maryland’s Ohio State, it may not exactly be a walk in the park.

