At the age of 43, the evergreen Venus returns to the favorite hunting ground of Wimbledon

Jul 2 (Reuters) – Twenty-six years after Venus Williams made her Wimbledon debut, the five-time champion will be back on Center Court on Monday and the 43-year-old American said she could even play until she is 50.
“It’s never been done before, so if there’s anyone who could do it, it’s me,” Williams told reporters ahead of her confrontation with fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina.
Her sister Serena retired from the sport at the US Open last year as the leading female player of the Open era with 23 Grand Slam titles.
However, Venus has continued to work through injuries despite dropping out of the top 1,000 in the rankings at one point last year, but she has no plans to follow her younger sister into retirement any time soon.
After an Auckland appearance in January, she took six months off to recover from a hamstring injury and played just three games on grass, arriving at the All England Club with a rank of 554.
“(The injury was) a nightmare and a terribly difficult rehabilitation. I haven’t played many games in the last few years and it wasn’t by choice,” said Williams.
“So I wanted to be (play) and I couldn’t. I put my head down and put some more work into it and put myself in a much better position.”
Of those three matches, her only win came against Camila Giorgi – a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist – in Birmingham.
But Williams will take courage to come out on top despite knee problems after a grueling battle that lasted more than three hours.
Williams hasn’t won a single title on the WTA Tour since 2016, and when asked what keeps her going, she said with a smile, “Well, there are some really great insurance benefits on the tour!”
Iga Swiatek, world number one and champion of the French Open, will also play on the first day of the championships when she takes on China’s Zhu Lin in the first round.
The Pole said she is better prepared for the grass court this year, having succumbed to the pressure of the number one ranking in a third round in 2022.
“Last year I felt a lot of pressure here because I was number one,” she said.
“I feel like this time… I could just focus on practice, really learn a lot. So hopefully I can use that in my matches.”
Fans will also see the return of one of their favorites in last year’s runners-up, Nick Kyrgios, when the mercurial Australian returns from knee surgery with just one game under his belt in 2023 ahead of his match against David Goffin.
Four Americans will go head to head, with Sofia Kenin going up against seventh seed Coco Gauff, while fourth seed Jessica Pegula going up against Lauren Davis.
