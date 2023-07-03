PLAYING FIELD : Hockey has an accessibility problem

Elite minor hockey has become so expensive and all-consuming that more and more young players need connections to access elite programs

Hockey has an accessibility problem.

That’s not exactly breaking news, but there was another subtle yet clear sign at the NHL Draft in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of eight sons of retired NHL players were selected, starting with Oliver Bonk 22nd overall. Bonk is the son of Radek Bonk, the old Czech NHler who settled in Ottawa after his career. This year continues a trend that goes back more than a decade, with at least a handful of sons of former players being taken away for every draft, often high in the first round.

Many more of the 224 players selected this year were the descendants of retired minor leaguers, as well as college and junior players, who often go on to become prominent coaches and officials in their local areas after their careers.

Until about a decade ago, this was all mostly a feel-good curiosity. Not anymore – elite minor hockey has become so expensive and all-consuming that increasingly young players need connections to access elite programs that are so important to developing into an OHL or college player, and eventually a professional prospect.

An American parent I befriended moved his family from a northern hockey hotbed to a non-traditional market some two decades ago, in the early days of telecommuting. In his new home, the man happened to befriend a Canadian professional who was finishing his career. Both men had boys the same age, with the now-retired hockey player taking the lead in establishing an elite minor hockey program in which their sons played.

The American father, who was a fan of the New York Rangers but had little hockey background, helped. Both kids thrived and both have now been called up to the NHL and are well on their way to professional careers.

Why did this story stick with me? The American man in question had two older boys, also hockey fans, but without any connections at his original home in the north, his two eldest sons never started playing in any meaningful way; they both dropped out in their early teens.

The regret that his youngest son had more opportunities than his brothers was evident in the man’s voice as he explained the story.

That’s an American story, but it’s also happening in Canada. Aside from an excellent study conducted by Teri Pecoskie of the Hamilton Spectator in 2016, there are no hard and fast numbers illustrating how OHL players are increasingly being raised in the upper middle class and wealthy families.

Pecoski’s deep dive into the collective backgrounds of 218 OHL players seven years ago revealed that most came from affluent suburbs and, where this could be confirmed or reasonably inferred, had parents who worked in high-end occupations.

Honestly, I’m not sure I can think of one example of an elite player in the neighborhood whose parents are only making it financially, although that’s not exactly a subject you would immediately broach when dealing with them.

Come to think of it, I know one example: a local mother who robbed a bank about 20 years ago to help fund her son’s minor hockey career. She was caught and served a prison sentence.

I wish I was joking.

If you hang around OHL arenas long enough, it becomes clear that players’ parents tend to occupy much higher posts in life than the fans who play the games. In fact, the parents of a current member of the Colts routinely rent a suite at Sadlon Arena for most home games.

Fans, by the way, remain a reasonable cross-section of the community, crediting the OHL’s 20 member clubs for their decent job of keeping games affordable. Although, like just about anything right now, ticket prices are starting to rise, but that’s a column for another time.

Perhaps an even more damning commentary is to look at other sports. Hockey, by a wide margin, has its offspring follow parents into the professional ranks with far greater frequency than baseball, basketball, football and soccer.

Why is that?

Perhaps because in those other gym programs generally play a much bigger role in the development of elite athletes. The American prep school — local player Larry Keenan was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday after playing two seasons at Culver Academy — has a history of making NHL draft picks. But it’s only a trickle compared to the pipeline produced by Canadian and European junior leagues and the U.S. national team development program.

Unlike playing the game at school, children here learn how to play hockey from a very young age by participating in their local associations. As they get older, those programs become more specialized, more expensive, and much more exclusive.

And the spin-off effects become more and more apparent every year with the NHL Draft.