Ashwin’s ‘most anticipated’ tweet as Bairstow wicket stirs up the spirit of cricket debate | Cricket





Australia continued their dominance in the ongoing Ashes, winning the second Test at Lord’s by 43 runs to go up 2–0 in the three match series. On the final day, England skipper Ben Stokes led from the front; his powerful 155-run knock failed to drive England home, however, as their second innings folded to 327 as they chased 371. Among them, the one that attracted the most attention was the controversial firing of Jonny Bairstow during the opening session of Day 5. Jonny Bairstow speaks to Travis Head after being driven off by Alex Carey (Reuters) Bairstow’s sacking sparked fresh controversy in the match, which also ignited the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate on social media. For those who have not seen the game for whatever reason, Bairstow came out with 10 (22). But the manner in which he was sacked left home supporters furious, including the reputable members of MCC. This is what happened: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green bowled a short delivery and Bairstow passed it to the wicket-keeper. That’s when the drama unfolded. Bairstow, assuming the ball was dead, then walked over to his captain who was present on the other side, unaware that Alex Carey had other plans. Carey knocked the stumps and Bairstow was found well outside the crease, in fact nowhere in the frame, leading to his dismissal. Shortly after the incident, all hell broke loose as chants of “same old Aussies, always cheating” flooded the iconic stadium. The moment also split the internet with R Ashwin, who has usually been at the center of “spirit of the game” debates, praising Carey for his awareness. “We need to make one fact loud and clear. The goalkeeper would never get a dip at the stumps from so far away in a test match unless he or his team noticed a pattern of the batsman leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did. We should applaud the individual’s game intelligence rather than shifting it to unfair play or the spirit of the game,” he tweeted. Ashwin’s two cents on the matter was well received by fans on Twitter, with one user calling it the “most anticipated” tweet. Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra also echoed similar views, writing “Let’s say this again. Whatever is within the rules of the game can’t possibly be against the spirit of the game.” What was more surprising was former Australian spinner Brad Hogg’s take on the incident. The renowned Chinese spinner found the dismissal against the spirit of the game. “Bairstow wicket, not out. Spirit of cricket pushed to boundary. No attempt made to run, end of over, crease scratched then run for regulation BS chat between overs between batsman,” he tweeted. Stokes also expressed his displeasure at what happened. Speak against BBC test match special After the game, Stokes said: “For Australia, now was the time to win the game. Would I want to win a game that way? The answer for me is no”, before adding that he would have withdrawn the appeal. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

