Indiana Football: The Alternates Who Just Won’t Leave

There is a lot to talk about when it comes to football in Indiana.

Today’s topic is of course the program uniforms and visual brand identity. The field product will of course also be covered, but I want to talk about this because oh boy I have some opinions.

Now you may remember an earlier piece of yours where you really praise this one. Toss that in the trash because thoughts change and mine certainly do now that I’ve had an off season to think about it.

Indiana football still had a little hope when Cincinnati came to town in 2021. Sure, they’d run away from Iowa City, but the memorial stadium was pretty full and there was barely a cloud in the sky.

Then the Hoosiers took to the field in these beauties.

It was quite a promotion, a throwback kit for an exciting home game against a ranked opponent. They also came out swinging, absolutely terrorizing the Bearcats on defense and doing enough on offense to be comfortable.

Then Micah McFadden was controversially ejected on a targeting call and everything, including the season, just fell apart.

These helmets, featuring the black stripe instead of the usual double white stripe, resurfaced during spring training in 2022. Those were the first rumors of a possible uniform change for the program, after being pretty consistent over the past few years.

Well, there they were against Illinois again. Only this time with the trident instead of the block I.

Neat game, nice final drive from the attack and defense position. But were these just the new main uniforms after they were previously established as deputies? Who knows, but it would get weird.

Look at those helmets, there’s a black stripe. Opinion, it’s nice as an accent for a deputy and I honestly might not dislike a well done black uniform as a deputy (who cares) but I don’t like it taking up space where white/cream, a real school color, could be .

It gets worse/clearer when for some reason they threw those helmets on top of the older uniform.

Yes, this is not great.

The black on the helmet, stripe and face mask is the only time the color is present on the uniform unless a player decides to wear black gloves. It’s a small thing, but it just doesn’t look that good.

If you’re going to commit to the deputies as your main uniforms, as they’ve done with the helmets, they should probably keep it consistent and just do that. Otherwise, the whole brand identity just goes out the window.

Like, really, Indiana threw just about everything together and called it a uniform. Alternative helmets but with the trident? Sure. Random block I for the bucket game? Sure, I think. The actual complete alternate? A couple of times! A mismatch between the substitutes and the old habits? Oh yeah.

That is not good. By doing this, a random stream of uniforms without any apparent theme or reason throughout the season kills the brand identity, which Indiana doesn’t really need to start with.

They just look different now from the rest of the athletic department, which doesn’t use black. It’s hard to imagine their uniforms because they have so many that they don’t have any.

Remember this one? Clean, no black, subtle candy striping that doesn’t overwhelm the rest of the uniform and they won in 2019 and 2020.

These were great! They looked like Indiana, cream and crimson, had the iconic candy stripes on the sleeves and pants, and tried not to do too much. You knew Indiana wore these and you knew they meant Indiana.

Also the India thing was funny. The program owned it and made fun of it. Who cares, it’s not that serious.

So unified decision makers, if you’re reading this, know that we should probably go back to what worked instead of changing the brand identity for no apparent reason. I’m not the only one who thinks this way either.

Results of the #IUFB uniform examination 204 Comments The most popular responses are almost identical to what the team wore from ’18-’22. The only differences are the addition of a collar logo and double trouser stripes. The most popular helmet was Script Indiana. pic.twitter.com/qirR9jUDmk Ryan Cotter (@Rygi13) July 2, 2023

Anyway, that’s enough of my little uniform rant, please just go back, thanks.