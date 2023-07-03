George Loffhagen enjoys Wimbledon debut after rediscovering love for tennis

Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news

George Loffhagen was pinching himself after going from pouring pints in a pub to preparing to take on the highly sought-after Holger Rune in his Wimbledon debut.

The 22-year-old Londoner was a highly regarded junior but struggled with the difficult transition to senior tennis and hung up his racket in the summer of 2021.

Gifted both academically and athletically, Loffhagen returned to his studies and, to earn some money, worked behind the bar at the Marlborough Head in Marble Arch, collecting glasses.

It was a bit of both because I hadn’t worked in a pub before, he said. I had to learn on the job. It was not too bad. There were a few (troublemakers) but it wasn’t too rowdy, it was OK.

An environment more aberrant from Wimbledon would be hard to come by, and the idea of ​​him playing at the All England Club less than two years later would have been imaginative.

But Loffhagen began to feel the pull of the yellow ball again and he returned to the tour last August.

I struggled with expectations and stuff and I think the time-out allowed me to mature a bit, he said. I feel like I can put things into perspective a bit better and that allows me to enjoy my time on the track a bit more.

I feel that I have always loved tennis, but external factors prevented me from enjoying my tennis as much. I’m just happy to play and that’s the most important thing right now. I wanted to play again and have no regrets.

The break certainly seems to have done Loffhagen good. In less than a year, he’s gone from no ranking to being in the top 400 in the world, winning two titles and doing enough to earn a wild card from the All England Club.

The draw caused a tense showdown with sixth seed Rune, and Loffhagen added: “I’m just really happy to be in a position to play a match at Wimbledon because I definitely didn’t think that anything was going to happen .” I just want to enjoy the experience and hopefully play well.

Loffhagen is one of three home debutants in this year’s main singles draws, along with 20-year-old Arthur Fery and German-turned-Brit Jan Choinski.





Fery, who has two French parents but grew up at Wimbledon, will also have the chance to face one of the title favorites as he is paired with third seed Daniil Medvedev in the draw.

He said of his reaction, it was mostly excitement. Any draw I would have taken and I would have been happy with it, but playing one of the best seeds is always exciting. Hopefully I can take the challenge.

It’s always best to play the best seeds in the first few rounds when they haven’t played on grass. Daniil didn’t play here last year so I’m confident, supporting myself.

It’s a great position, I like being the underdog. I go out, swing free and play loose. I have nothing to lose.

Fery also chose not to plunge into professional tennis life after finishing juniors, but took a different path to Loffhagen and left for Stanford University on a scholarship.

He has excelled in the college tennis system, which is becoming an increasingly popular route to the pro game, and has played enough tournaments to also rank in the top 400.

Fery, who remembers watching Medvedev win the 2021 US Open on the Tube on his way back from the Wireless music festival, hopes his student experiences will serve him well on Tuesday.

The big games are fun, he said. Crowd comes out and the whole team feels important. It’s certainly not a Wimbledon crowd, it’s quite rowdy and people aren’t always nice to you, but it’s good, it builds character and it’s beneficial for the future to deal with all those things.

Fery, whose father Loic owns both a hedge fund and the French football team Lorient, will decide in January whether to complete his senior year at Stanford or to throw himself fully into tennis.

Choinski will be an unknown name to most British fans, but after pushing his ranking to 167, the tall 27-year-old has been given a wild card for the first time.

He represented his native Germany until 2018 when he chose to move to Britain courtesy of his British mother Dominque.

A professional ballet dancer, she grew up in Southampton before studying at the Royal Ballet School and then moving to Germany where she met Polish dancer Andrzej Choinski.

The couple has a ballet school, but for their son, dancing was only a passion in preparation for tennis.

Choinski is grateful for the support he has received from British tennis, saying: I’m really enjoying being here and I’ve really enjoyed playing on the grass all season. It’s a totally new experience because I haven’t played much on grass. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities I was given.