Sports
George Loffhagen enjoys Wimbledon debut after rediscovering love for tennis
George Loffhagen was pinching himself after going from pouring pints in a pub to preparing to take on the highly sought-after Holger Rune in his Wimbledon debut.
The 22-year-old Londoner was a highly regarded junior but struggled with the difficult transition to senior tennis and hung up his racket in the summer of 2021.
Gifted both academically and athletically, Loffhagen returned to his studies and, to earn some money, worked behind the bar at the Marlborough Head in Marble Arch, collecting glasses.
It was a bit of both because I hadn’t worked in a pub before, he said. I had to learn on the job. It was not too bad. There were a few (troublemakers) but it wasn’t too rowdy, it was OK.
An environment more aberrant from Wimbledon would be hard to come by, and the idea of him playing at the All England Club less than two years later would have been imaginative.
But Loffhagen began to feel the pull of the yellow ball again and he returned to the tour last August.
I struggled with expectations and stuff and I think the time-out allowed me to mature a bit, he said. I feel like I can put things into perspective a bit better and that allows me to enjoy my time on the track a bit more.
I feel that I have always loved tennis, but external factors prevented me from enjoying my tennis as much. I’m just happy to play and that’s the most important thing right now. I wanted to play again and have no regrets.
The break certainly seems to have done Loffhagen good. In less than a year, he’s gone from no ranking to being in the top 400 in the world, winning two titles and doing enough to earn a wild card from the All England Club.
The draw caused a tense showdown with sixth seed Rune, and Loffhagen added: “I’m just really happy to be in a position to play a match at Wimbledon because I definitely didn’t think that anything was going to happen .” I just want to enjoy the experience and hopefully play well.
Loffhagen is one of three home debutants in this year’s main singles draws, along with 20-year-old Arthur Fery and German-turned-Brit Jan Choinski.
Fery, who has two French parents but grew up at Wimbledon, will also have the chance to face one of the title favorites as he is paired with third seed Daniil Medvedev in the draw.
He said of his reaction, it was mostly excitement. Any draw I would have taken and I would have been happy with it, but playing one of the best seeds is always exciting. Hopefully I can take the challenge.
It’s always best to play the best seeds in the first few rounds when they haven’t played on grass. Daniil didn’t play here last year so I’m confident, supporting myself.
It’s a great position, I like being the underdog. I go out, swing free and play loose. I have nothing to lose.
Fery also chose not to plunge into professional tennis life after finishing juniors, but took a different path to Loffhagen and left for Stanford University on a scholarship.
He has excelled in the college tennis system, which is becoming an increasingly popular route to the pro game, and has played enough tournaments to also rank in the top 400.
Fery, who remembers watching Medvedev win the 2021 US Open on the Tube on his way back from the Wireless music festival, hopes his student experiences will serve him well on Tuesday.
The big games are fun, he said. Crowd comes out and the whole team feels important. It’s certainly not a Wimbledon crowd, it’s quite rowdy and people aren’t always nice to you, but it’s good, it builds character and it’s beneficial for the future to deal with all those things.
Fery, whose father Loic owns both a hedge fund and the French football team Lorient, will decide in January whether to complete his senior year at Stanford or to throw himself fully into tennis.
Choinski will be an unknown name to most British fans, but after pushing his ranking to 167, the tall 27-year-old has been given a wild card for the first time.
He represented his native Germany until 2018 when he chose to move to Britain courtesy of his British mother Dominque.
A professional ballet dancer, she grew up in Southampton before studying at the Royal Ballet School and then moving to Germany where she met Polish dancer Andrzej Choinski.
The couple has a ballet school, but for their son, dancing was only a passion in preparation for tennis.
Choinski is grateful for the support he has received from British tennis, saying: I’m really enjoying being here and I’ve really enjoyed playing on the grass all season. It’s a totally new experience because I haven’t played much on grass. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities I was given.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/wimbledon-holger-rune-marble-arch-germany-daniil-medvedev-b2368052.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Attraction closures will impact Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios this week
- George Loffhagen enjoys Wimbledon debut after rediscovering love for tennis
- The most watched Spring/Summer 2024 men’s shows on Vogue Runway
- No business is an island
- Climate change may increase risk of visual impairment: study
- A weaker China offers opportunities for the United States and its allies
- Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States
- Interest Rates, Inflation and the UK’s Brexit Woe: Ian McConnell
- Drugs agency chief calls on China and Mexico to help stem US fentanyl crisis | Opioid crisis
- Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial Box Office cursed with $60 million open – The Hollywood Reporter
- Amundi pulls 10 ETFs from the London Stock Exchange due to weak demand
- Donald Trump Animatronic was originally Hillary Clinton?