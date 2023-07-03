Canucks: How Hunter Brzustewicz Became the Product of a Rich Hockey Factory

Article content
Hunter Brzustewicz passed the rite of prospects passage at UBC on Sunday.
Like many of his colleagues, the exhausted defender was hunched over with hands on his knees at the end of demanding drills. The opening session of the Vancouver Canucks development camp came as advertised with an emphasis on pace and awareness.
And for Brzustewicz, going from the elation of being a third-round pick in the NHL Draft in Nashville on Thursday to the reality of heightened expectations, it was an eye-opener.
It was a great pace. Definitely one step up and you can see everyone wanting a job, Brzustewicz said. Everyone is here for a reason and they certainly showed it. My pace is good, but everything can be better.
One session can’t tell you everything, but I thought I did well. I’m ready for the test and whoever comes to me.
Brzustewicz was projected as a second round pick after a strong season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League. He was seventh among defensemen with 57 points and sixth with 51 assists, and what is already noticeable is his determination to make something of the Canucks opportunity after the draft.
Obviously you’re thinking about it and it’s stressful sitting there, he said of waiting for his name to be called. But keep in mind, everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t matter when you go, it’s where you go when a team believes in you.
Everyone is on the same playing field here and I’m ready.
Not that Brzustewicz expected it. He didn’t get any sense from the NHL Combine to think Vancouver could be a draft destination.
There are interviews, but sometimes you don’t get a good feeling about it, he admitted. Frankly, I had no idea. I think I passed. You have to build a culture and be a good guy in the room and also have the tools on the ice.
Part of the progression is a game based on good puck moves, the ability to jump up and read the play, and quarterback the power play. Part of it is that he is a product of the renowned US National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan, which honed his skills to take the next step.
And part of it is being driven to success by his young brother, Henry, who is already putting up big numbers as a potential future high pick the 2025 NHL Draft.
As for his game, the movement of the puck is the ticket for older siblings.
That’s a big part of it and that can pass now, he said. There are some things I have to clean up on the defensive side with the mentality, but mostly shoot the puck and have that dog mentality.
By that, we assume he means to be tough on pucks and the opposition to stop his offensive forays and use his 6-foot, 190-pound frame to lean on people.
I’m pretty smart with reading and when to go and when not to, he stressed.
Brzustewicz was also smart enough at a young age to put up great numbers 111 points in triple-A, Under-15 at Michigan that would attract USNTDP interest. The elite program has fielded a player in the top five in five consecutive years.
This year, 13 players were selected, including four in the first round, led by No. 4 Will Smith. And in the 2019 draft at Rogers Arena, Jack Hughes went first, Alex Turcotte went fifth, and seven were among the first 15 selections .
Brzustewicz grew up in Washington County, 45 minutes from Detroit, and playing for the USNTDP was like an aspiring actor taking to the big stage.
When you turn 13 or 14 you kind of realize if you really have a chance to make that team and when I did it was pretty spectacular to honor your country and represent them, he recalled. Honestly, it’s the best time of your life.
In some ways you have to be selfish about it and you have to support your teammates and take that into account. I wouldn’t take anything back.
It was good to open my eyes to see where I stand and how hard everyone works every day. If you leave for a second you will be passed with how competitive it is.
The same kind as drive and dedication to the home front played.
Hunter and Henry Brzustewicz were like Quinn and Jack Hughes. Always in competition.
It was everything, Hunter laughed. We were so competitive against each other and we never wanted to lose. Whether it was basketball, ping pong or wrestling, we were legit and bet on little things we could just do around the house.
Even now he’s taller than me and he’s not quite there yet at my (competitive) level. But it’s coming and you can definitely see it.
What the elder Brzustewicz saw growing up is what he wants to emulate one day. He marveled at how Nicklas Lidstrom went from a Detroit Red Wings star to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Some of the guys that I do play against are Adam Fox and John Klingberg and another guy that I’d like to get something from is Radko Gudas, just watch him in the playoffs.
