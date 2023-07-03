Ben Stokes stuns and Australia triumphs at Lord’s, but the Ashes just erupted into controversial, furious life

Cricket is a game obsessed with numbers. It fills its empty spaces with records and averages, and careers can be determined by the stats next to it.

No number or statistic can tell the story of the 2023 Lord’s Test match, or its raging final day.

In reality, words may not even be enough. This was a day full of feeling, the kind of primal feeling probably best preserved in sports arenas.

They were heroes and villains, and the blurred lines between the two. It was so hard to believe in miracles that it was a shock when they didn’t come to fruition.

On the scorecard it was a 43-point win against Australia, a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series. Ben Stokes made 155 in a losing effort and the Australian quicks split the wickets.

But my god, it was so much more than that. It was a day that will take a place in both Ashes folklore and infamy, and could take this storied old rivalry to uneasy new places in the three Tests ahead.

There was always a hint that we were going this way, but day five still followed a more conventional script for the first hour. Stokes and Ben Duckett were comfortable on a level field, until the game’s 14,000th short ball got the last. out.

Jonny Bairstow joined Stokes, England’s last stand of recognized batsmen and the match braced for its deciding stanza.

And then everything exploded.

Bairstow dove under a Cameron Green bouncer and while he took a premature walk, Alex Carey threw down his stumps. The Australians appealed, the third umpire was consulted and Bairstow was called out.

A spark that was lit in Edgbaston and had grown slowly during this test suddenly got a jerry can on it. Polite old Lord’s became home to a riot the likes of which neither the Ashes in general have ever seen.

Jonny Bairstow’s resignation was the turning point for the vote at Lord’s. ( )

The crowd was furious, from the cheapest seat to the oldest MCC member. The familiar chorus of ‘same old Aussies, always cheating’ echoed all over London, drowned out only by the occasional boo and sarcastic appeal.

Stuart Broad, the last bastion of sportsmanship in cricket, was heard through a stump microphone saying the incident was the worst he had ever seen in cricket. In all fairness, as a man who no longer feels the need to rely on umpires for his own wickets, he is in a unique position to judge what should and should not be spent.

In terms of the wicket itself, there really isn’t that much controversy to write home about. It’s not even close to being controversial from a rules point of view so it all comes down to the atmosphere or as it’s known in these parts the “spirit of cricket”.

At that point your opinion will be yours and no one can really be wrong. But if you immediately punch a batsman who wanders aimlessly out of his crease after playing a shot on the wrong side of your line, your cricket moral compass is likely to be quite convoluted and heavily clogged.

It all served to create an atmosphere so exciting it made you feel a little sick. Australian players were booed off the pitch at Lord’s and MCC members had to be restrained by security while expressing their feelings.

The pressure was too great to handle. Something was going to happen. Someone would explode.

Ben Stokes was that someone.

Ben Stokes hit nine sixes in an innings with typical but incredible power. ( )

Enraged and hyper-focused, Stokes channeled his anger and went back to his happy place. He began to swing, over and over, each shot harder than the last.

And then came the flashbacks. We’re back in Leeds. It’s 2019. This is the darkest timeline.

The dropped catches over the rope for six. The throws from the depth ricochet off the bat. The unfathomable falling catches.

But it was mostly the power. That sound of a ball hitting Stokes’ bat and blasting like cannon a split second before the crowd followed.

We may never have seen a cricketer like Ben Stokes. No one has ever enjoyed the impossible quite like this man, who has forever topped his own list of the most incredible things to ever see on a cricket ground.

A comet could have hurtled toward Lord ready to destroy Earth in its entirety, and the consensus would have been “well, you never know with Stokes out there”.

A drop that was almost as precious. ( )

But Stokes’ brilliance was not the only reason for Headingley’s deja vu. Australia conspired to make almost all of the same mistakes as four years ago, almost admirable in their determination not to learn a single lesson from that fateful day.

They bowl short, but seldom close enough, hoping for an error from a batter who was no longer operating according to the accepted laws of physics. Even the shafts went for six, and the good shots ended up on Abbey Road.

Steve Smith dropped Stokes immediately after lunch, sending the potential for an anti-climax out of his hands and somehow tumbling around his back.

The Australians failed to bowl enough balls to Broad and played Stokes straight into the hands with their pitch spread. As soon as the Bairstow incident happened, Stokes took full control of proceedings and shaped the Australian team to his liking.

But then Australia did something they didn’t do in Leeds in 2019. They paused, took a deep breath, and chatted.

They changed the plan to Stokes, moved their lines wider away from the stump and dried up the boundaries. The score ticked over with ones and the odd two, but the boundary tap was turned off.

Steve Smith does his best to mend relations between the teams. ( )

The crowd was silent for a bit. Stokes hardly seemed flustered, but for the first time in this incredible day of cricket, he was no longer dictating the terms.

And then he just got out. It turns out that can actually happen. Who knows?

Stokes loaded up for six number 10s of the innings but topped it and Carey sauntered around comfortably to take the catch. It happened so suddenly it didn’t seem real, but as a handful of Australians made their way to congratulate and comfort the English captain, a sense of resignation fell over Lord’s.

Australia would go on to win the second Test anyway, leading the series 2–0. They are so close to breaking a 22-year drought, and a select group of true legends of Australian Test cricket are one victory away from the greatest team performance of their careers.

Australian smiles were always followed by boos from the Lord’s crowd. ( )

Australia are the best test team in the world and, despite some dizzy spells, have proven why over the course of the first 10 days of this series.

But make no mistake, this series changed on day five at Lord’s.

The Molotov cocktail is lit, the bear is out of the cage and has just taken a thorough poke.

England not just the team, all of England is mad, and Ben Stokes just gave us a glimpse of what that madness could manifest itself in.

The Ashes aren’t just alive, they really hiss. On to Headingley we go.

