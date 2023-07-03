Connect with us

Ben Stokes stuns and Australia triumphs at Lord’s, but the Ashes just erupted into controversial, furious life

Cricket is a game obsessed with numbers. It fills its empty spaces with records and averages, and careers can be determined by the stats next to it.

No number or statistic can tell the story of the 2023 Lord’s Test match, or its raging final day.

In reality, words may not even be enough. This was a day full of feeling, the kind of primal feeling probably best preserved in sports arenas.

They were heroes and villains, and the blurred lines between the two. It was so hard to believe in miracles that it was a shock when they didn’t come to fruition.

On the scorecard it was a 43-point win against Australia, a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series. Ben Stokes made 155 in a losing effort and the Australian quicks split the wickets.

But my god, it was so much more than that. It was a day that will take a place in both Ashes folklore and infamy, and could take this storied old rivalry to uneasy new places in the three Tests ahead.

There was always a hint that we were going this way, but day five still followed a more conventional script for the first hour. Stokes and Ben Duckett were comfortable on a level field, until the game’s 14,000th short ball got the last. out.

Jonny Bairstow joined Stokes, England’s last stand of recognized batsmen and the match braced for its deciding stanza.

And then everything exploded.

Bairstow dove under a Cameron Green bouncer and while he took a premature walk, Alex Carey threw down his stumps. The Australians appealed, the third umpire was consulted and Bairstow was called out.

A spark that was lit in Edgbaston and had grown slowly during this test suddenly got a jerry can on it. Polite old Lord’s became home to a riot the likes of which neither the Ashes in general have ever seen.

Jonny Bairstow’s resignation was the turning point for the vote at Lord’s.(Getty Images: Stu Forster)

The crowd was furious, from the cheapest seat to the oldest MCC member. The familiar chorus of ‘same old Aussies, always cheating’ echoed all over London, drowned out only by the occasional boo and sarcastic appeal.

Stuart Broad, the last bastion of sportsmanship in cricket, was heard through a stump microphone saying the incident was the worst he had ever seen in cricket. In all fairness, as a man who no longer feels the need to rely on umpires for his own wickets, he is in a unique position to judge what should and should not be spent.

