Miami soccer has 2 top 5 ACC recurring safety classes





Miami’s football program has two of the top five returning safeties in the ACC ahead of the 2023 season. Kamren Kinchens is first and James Williams fifth in the Pro Football Focus rankings. Kinchens has a PFF rating of 90.0 and Williams 73.5. Despite the elite safety tandem, Miami needs to improve defensively in 2023. Miami ready 79th in 2022 allowing 233.1 passing yards per game. The Hurricanes finished 80th allowing opponents to complete 60.9 percent of their pass attempts, 121st with 8.3 yards per completion, and 102nd with a pass rating of 142.37. The tendency to allow big plays was a huge problem in 2022. Miami was 131st and last nationally, allowing 10 pass plays of 50 yards or more. The experience of the return of Kinchens and Williams and hopefully better communication under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry should correct the breakdowns the Miami football team had in secondary in 2022. For PFF “Kinchens led all college safeties with a 90.0 mark and a 90.7 cover mark in 2022. His six interceptions were also the highest in the Power Five. He’s a real free-safety midfielder.” Kinchens and Williams are also two of the PFF Top 10 Draft Eligible Safetyties to Know. PFF expects that “Between Kinchens and Williams, Miami will field the best safety duo in the country next season. Both Williams and Kinchens racked up 89.9 coverage over the past two seasons – tied for first among the returning Power Five safeties… Williams has incredible length for safety. Miami will have continuity in secondary with Kinchens and Williams returning. Slot cornerback Te’Cory Couch also returns. Miami has to replace outside CB starting DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson. Davonte Brown, Jaden Davis and Jaidus Richard improve depth at CB for Miami as inbound transfers. Kinchens had a breakaway season in 2022 with 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, six interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble. Williams had 58 tackles, one TFL, seven passes defensed, one interception, and one forced fumble during the 2022 season.

