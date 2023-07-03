Flyers Fan favorite ghost signs with red wings

Flyers fan favorite Shayne Gostisbehere signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes free agent deal is for $4.125 million, the Red Wings announced.

Gostisher, 30, impressed with the Philadelphia Flyers. He was a frequent power play quarterback, a little loose on defense.

He led all free defenders with 13 goals last season. His 41 points rank second among unrestricted free agent defenders. He played seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, from 2014-21.

Philadelphia adopted Gostisbehere as one of its own. He was a shot machine from the tip and a fast, skilled skater. When Flyers fans shouted “shoot” during the power play, “Ghost” sheltered them.

In April 2014, Ghost arrived in Philadelphia with his Union College hockey team for the Frozen Four. He was something of a celebrity in Philly, having been drafted by the Flyers in the third round in 2012, 78th overall.

He was also the centerpiece of the Union hockey team that won the first NCAA championship 7-4 over Minnesota. Ghost had a goal and two assists in the title game.

(Another Frozen Four team in 2014 was North Dakota, which lost to Minnesota in the semifinals. North Dakota was coached by Dave Hakstol. Just over a year later, Hakstol was hired as Flyers head coach. Johnny Gaudreau, Patrick Brown and (Kevin Hayes attended Boston College, which lost to Union in the semifinals. We had some Frozen Four that year in Philly, didn’t we?)

Ghost had an excellent first season with the Flyers in 2015-16.He scored a career-high 17 goals, including eight goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He was runner-up to Artemi Panarin for rookie of the year. Connor McDavid finished third that year ahead of Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin and Max Domi.

Up and Down Career

Ghost’s career couldn’t have looked brighter. Until it didn’t. He had injury problems. His effectiveness decreased. In his last season with the 2020-21 Flyers, he had Covid, he was scratched healthily several times, he was waived and waivers issued. The season before, he underwent two knee surgeries.

By the end of his days in Philly, it made sense for both sides to trade him in for a fresh start.

He played six seasons in Philly. In 381 games, he scored 60 goals (27 on the power play), 159 assists and was an under-31.

The Flyers traded him in July 2021 for, well, mostly cash. Ghost went to Arizona, along with a second round and a seventh round in 2022.

What the Flyers received in return was $4.5 million in cap relief that season and beyond, which was left on Ghost’s contract.

After a year and a half with the Coyotes, he was traded to Carolina last season. He played 23 games with the Hurricanes. Thirty-four of his 87 career goals have come from power play. Of his 224 assists, 106 are on power play.

Gostisbehere goes to an up and coming Detroit team under the rebuilding eye of general manager Steve Yzerman. The Wings were 17th in power play percentage last season. It’s an aspect of the game where Gostisbehere should boost.

Flyers, in case you missed it:

Cutter Gauthier won’t be at Development Camp and Flyers aren’t exactly sure why.

Nolan Patrick doesn’t get a contract offer from Vegas.

Around the National Hockey Network:

Boston hockey now: Milan Lucic returns to Boston, a place he considers home.

buffalo hockey now: Sabers draw free defenders Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton.

Calgary hockey now: Flames inside prison salary ceiling as free agency starts.

Chicago hockey now: Blackhawks sign free agent Kraken center Ryan Donato.

Colorado Hockey Now: Avalanche sign again Andrew Cogliano; bring in five depth players.

Detroit hockey now: Loyal Red Wings not happy with “Yzerplan”.

Florida hockey now: Panthers act Anthony Duclair to Sharks.

Los Angeles hockey now: Kings add three players in free agency.

Montreal hockey now: Canadiens off-season starts after that free agent frenzy.

Nashville hockey now: Making predators big splash by the signing center Ryan O’Reilly,defender Luke Schenn and forward Gustavus Nyquist.

New Jersey hockey now: Devils trade for defender Colin Miller of Stars.

New York Islanders hockey now: Big day for islanders on the free agent front.

Pittsburgh hockey now: Penguins get harder with signing center Lars Eller one of Pittsburgh’s five moves.

San Jose Hockey Now: Sharks sign goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood to a two-year contract.

Washington hockey now: Capitals are reportedly losing Connor Brown to oil makers.