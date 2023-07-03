The impact of machine opponents on the brain activity of table tennis players





Amanda Studnicki, a graduate student at the University of Florida, has trained for years for this moment. As the captain of her high school tennis team and a four-year veteran of varsity tennis in college, she was well prepared for the challenges ahead.

Her goal was simple: think small, like playing small ping pong. For weeks, Studnicki practiced against players on a table tennis court, some of whom wore sci-fi style electrode caps connected to backpacks. The aim of this unique setup was to study how our brains respond to the demands of a fast-paced sport like table tennis, and whether playing against a machine opponent would make a difference. Working with her advisor, Daniel Ferris, Studnicki made an interesting discovery. Table tennis players’ brains react differently depending on whether they are playing against a human or a machine. When faced with a ball machine, players’ brains go haywire and try to anticipate the next serve. On the other hand, when they play against a human opponent, their neurons work together, confident in their next move. These findings have implications for sports training. They suggest that human opponents provide a realism that cannot be replicated by playing against machines. In addition, as robots become more sophisticated, understanding how our brains respond to these differences could help make artificial companions more naturalistic. Professor Ferris, professor of biomedical engineering at UF, explains the importance of this research. With the increasing presence of robots in our daily lives, it is important to understand how humans interact with them. The long-term goal is to study how our brains respond to these differences. Ferris’ lab has long been studying the brain’s response to visual signals and motor tasks. When Amanda Studnicki, with her tennis background, joined the research group, they decided to focus on tennis. However, the big moves in tennis, especially high overhand serves, challenged their technology. To overcome this obstacle, they narrowed down their research to table tennis. They asked the same questions as before, but on a smaller scale. They also added more electrodes to the brain scan cap to account for the rapid head movements during a table tennis match. By analyzing players’ brain activity with these electrodes, Studnicki and Ferris focused on the parieto-occipital cortex, the area of ​​the brain responsible for converting sensory information into movement. This area has been extensively studied for simple tasks, but not for complex movements such as tracking a ball in space, making table tennis a perfect sport for their research. Their analysis of dozens of hours of play revealed an interesting pattern. When you played against a human opponent, the players’ neurons worked together, as if they were all speaking the same language. In contrast, when they faced a ball-serving machine, the neurons in their brains were misaligned, resulting in desynchronization. Ferris explains that desynchronization in the brain indicates that it is doing calculations rather than lazing around. The team suspects the players’ brains were so active while waiting for robot services because machines don’t give clues about their next move. These findings suggest that training against a machine opponent may not provide the same experience as playing against a real opponent. Despite this, Studnicki still sees the value in practicing with a machine. However, she believes machines will evolve over the next few years and offer players more natural behaviors to practice against.

