Sports
Incoming Eagles Help Home Nations at FIBA U19 World Cup
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) Two members of Eastern Michigan University’s men’s basketball program completed play at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, Sunday, July 2, with Cyril Martynov (Barrie, Ontario-Lawrenceville (NJ)-Georgia Tech) and Canada finished seventh and Arne Osojnik (Ljubljana, Slovenia-Dream City Christian (Ariz.)) and Slovenia comes in ninth. The tournament featured 16 teams in the world event held from June 24 to July 2.
Martynov, who moved to the Eastern program from Georgia Tech, helped the No. 7 Canadians finish seventh overall as they advanced to the quarterfinals before coming back from two losses to take the win, 107-58, over No. 31 Japan. claim in the last match. Canada had the toughest group in the tournament as they fell to No. 2 France, 83-56, in the opener and dropped an 80-68 decision to No. 3 France in the third group game. Canada won its second group match to give No. 27 China an 88–79 defeat.
In the knockout rounds, Canada defeated Osojnik and No. 10 Slovenia, 90-69, before falling to No. 8 Turkey, 93-73, in the quarterfinals. In its first ranking game, Canada dropped a close 106–101 decision in overtime to No. 18 Argentina to fall to seventh place, where Canada won.
For the tournament, Martynov played in all seven games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 15.3 minutes of play. He posted a tournament-best 15 points and seven boards in the seventh-place game against Japan to close out the tournament.
A fresh graduate of Arizona’s Dream City Christian high school, Osojnik and Slovenia posted a 2-1 record in Group B as they began with a 74-58 defeat of No. 39 Lebanon and finished with a 74-71 victory over No. 35 Madagascar. Between the two games, Slovenia gave the top-ranked Americans everything they could handle, while the USA escaped with a 77-72 victory.
After losing to Canada in the Round of 16, Slovenia made a huge recovery, winning three in a row to finish ninth overall. The run started with an 85-61 victory over No. 16 Egypt before claiming a 77-68 defeat of No. 12 Brazil. In the final, Slovenia defeated China, 85-76, to finish ninth overall.
Overall, Osojnik averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game while playing 18.1 minutes per game. He hit double figures twice as he scored 10 points against Canada before going for a tournament-high 14 against Egypt. Osojnik also posted seven rebounds in a few games, including the game against Egypt and the final against China.
With the tournament now concluded, the two Eagles will make their way to Ypsilanti in the coming weeks to join their new teammates for summer training ahead of the 2023-24 season.
FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup
June 24 – July 2
Debrecen, Hungary
Cyril Martynov & Team Canada (#7) SEVENTH PLACE
Play Group A
June 24 – #2 Spain final. Canada, 83-56 5p-2r-1blk-12min
June 25 – Canada final. #27 China, 88-79 8p-2r-1stl-1blk-18min
June 27 – #3 France final. Canada, 80-68 5p-3r-16min
Round of 16
June 28 – Canada final. #10 Slovenia, 90-69 4p-3r-2a-7min
Quarter final
June 30 – #8 Turkey Finals Canada, 97-73 3p-4r-1a-2e-13min
Classification 5-8 Round
July 1 – #18 Argentina final. Canada, 106-101 (ot) 7p-5r-1a-1blk-21min
Game for seventh place
July 2 – Canada defeats. #31 Japan, 107-58 15p-7r-1a-2blk-18min
Martynov Statistics (7 gm) 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, 15.3 minutes
Arne Osojnik & Team Slovenia (#10) NINTH PLACE
Play Group B
June 24 – Slovenia defeats. #39 Lebanon, 74-58 8p-2r-1a-1e-17min
June 25 – #1 US Final Slovenia, 77-72 7p-3r-1a-2e-22min
June 27 – Slovenia defeats. #35 Madagascar, 74-71 0p-0r-0a-3min
Round of 16
June 28 – #7 Canada finals Slovenia, 90-69 10p-3r-2a-17min
Classification 9-16 Round
June 30 – Slovenia final. #16 Egypt, 85-61 14p-7r-2a-2stl-20min
Classification 9-12 Round
July 1 – Slovenia final. #12 Brazil, 77-68 6p-3r-1e-20min
Race for ninth place
July 2 – Slovenia defeats. #27 China, 85-76 7p-7r-1e-28min
Osojnik Statistics (7 gm) 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 18.1 minutes
|
