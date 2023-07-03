Incoming Eagles Help Home Nations at FIBA ​​U19 World Cup





YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) Two members of Eastern Michigan University’s men’s basketball program completed play at the 2023 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, Sunday, July 2, with Cyril Martynov (Barrie, Ontario-Lawrenceville (NJ)-Georgia Tech) and Canada finished seventh and Arne Osojnik (Ljubljana, Slovenia-Dream City Christian (Ariz.)) and Slovenia comes in ninth. The tournament featured 16 teams in the world event held from June 24 to July 2. Martynov, who moved to the Eastern program from Georgia Tech, helped the No. 7 Canadians finish seventh overall as they advanced to the quarterfinals before coming back from two losses to take the win, 107-58, over No. 31 Japan. claim in the last match. Canada had the toughest group in the tournament as they fell to No. 2 France, 83-56, in the opener and dropped an 80-68 decision to No. 3 France in the third group game. Canada won its second group match to give No. 27 China an 88–79 defeat. In the knockout rounds, Canada defeated Osojnik and No. 10 Slovenia, 90-69, before falling to No. 8 Turkey, 93-73, in the quarterfinals. In its first ranking game, Canada dropped a close 106–101 decision in overtime to No. 18 Argentina to fall to seventh place, where Canada won. For the tournament, Martynov played in all seven games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 15.3 minutes of play. He posted a tournament-best 15 points and seven boards in the seventh-place game against Japan to close out the tournament. A fresh graduate of Arizona’s Dream City Christian high school, Osojnik and Slovenia posted a 2-1 record in Group B as they began with a 74-58 defeat of No. 39 Lebanon and finished with a 74-71 victory over No. 35 Madagascar. Between the two games, Slovenia gave the top-ranked Americans everything they could handle, while the USA escaped with a 77-72 victory. After losing to Canada in the Round of 16, Slovenia made a huge recovery, winning three in a row to finish ninth overall. The run started with an 85-61 victory over No. 16 Egypt before claiming a 77-68 defeat of No. 12 Brazil. In the final, Slovenia defeated China, 85-76, to finish ninth overall. Overall, Osojnik averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game while playing 18.1 minutes per game. He hit double figures twice as he scored 10 points against Canada before going for a tournament-high 14 against Egypt. Osojnik also posted seven rebounds in a few games, including the game against Egypt and the final against China. With the tournament now concluded, the two Eagles will make their way to Ypsilanti in the coming weeks to join their new teammates for summer training ahead of the 2023-24 season. S season tickets are on sale Season tickets for Eastern Michigan University’s upcoming 2023-24 basketball campaign are on sale now! With prices starting at less than $10 per game, the Eagles are ready to fly at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Thanks to your support, the average attendance has more than doubled from last year and we want to see you all again when we tip again in November! When you return to the GameAbove Center, you will see and feel noticeable improvements to the gameday experience, starting with the installation of Wi-Fi and improved 5G service throughout the arena. In addition, the video card upgrades will be completed to make the in-game atmosphere even better for the fans in attendance. And come to games this year to show off your Oriental pride, as all fans will receive a free clear carry bag with their season ticket purchase. To buy yours now, visit EMUEagles.com/Tickets or contact the EMU Ticket Office at 734.487.3669. F follow us For the most up-to-date information on the Eagles, visit EMUEagles.com. Fans can also follow the team on social media, including Twitter (@EMU_MBB) and Instagram (@EMUMBB). FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

June 24 – July 2

Debrecen, Hungary

Cyril Martynov & Team Canada (#7) SEVENTH PLACE

Play Group A June 24 – #2 Spain final. Canada, 83-56 5p-2r-1blk-12min June 25 – Canada final. #27 China, 88-79 8p-2r-1stl-1blk-18min June 27 – #3 France final. Canada, 80-68 5p-3r-16min

Round of 16 June 28 – Canada final. #10 Slovenia, 90-69 4p-3r-2a-7min

Quarter final June 30 – #8 Turkey Finals Canada, 97-73 3p-4r-1a-2e-13min

Classification 5-8 Round July 1 – #18 Argentina final. Canada, 106-101 (ot) 7p-5r-1a-1blk-21min

Game for seventh place July 2 – Canada defeats. #31 Japan, 107-58 15p-7r-1a-2blk-18min Martynov Statistics (7 gm) 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, 15.3 minutes Arne Osojnik & Team Slovenia (#10) NINTH PLACE

Play Group B June 24 – Slovenia defeats. #39 Lebanon, 74-58 8p-2r-1a-1e-17min June 25 – #1 US Final Slovenia, 77-72 7p-3r-1a-2e-22min June 27 – Slovenia defeats. #35 Madagascar, 74-71 0p-0r-0a-3min

Round of 16 June 28 – #7 Canada finals Slovenia, 90-69 10p-3r-2a-17min

Classification 9-16 Round June 30 – Slovenia final. #16 Egypt, 85-61 14p-7r-2a-2stl-20min

Classification 9-12 Round July 1 – Slovenia final. #12 Brazil, 77-68 6p-3r-1e-20min

Race for ninth place July 2 – Slovenia defeats. #27 China, 85-76 7p-7r-1e-28min Osojnik Statistics (7 gm) 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 18.1 minutes

