Class of 2024 recruiting updates





Alabama Football spent most of the spring slowly playing its 2024 recruiting class as it does most years. An elite program like Alabama enjoys the luxury of taking its time with the recruiting process, virtually manually selecting the top talent it seeks at the end of the cycle. As July begins, Bama is really starting to gain momentum in the class of 2024. With the recent commitments of 3-star in-state defensive lineman Isaia Faga and 4-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley, Alabama’s recruiting class currently ranks 29th nationwide. Isaiah bay is a slightly undersized defensive lineman who is considered the 33rd best player in the state of Alabama. The former Utah commit is expected to rise in the rankings towards the end of the cycle, but it’s not known exactly where he’ll land. Faga will likely focus on weight gain when he arrives in Tuscaloosa, and could eventually grow into a versatile contributor along a defensive front that prefers to use lots of bodies. Jamie Grimsley is a tall and athletic cornerback prospect from Tampa, Florida. He is ranked the 16th best angle prospect nationally, but is also listed as an athlete. In recent years, college football teams have really started to appreciate these bigger and longer angles that can cover more ground and take game passing to the next level. Coach Nick Saban is no exception as he has made it a point to pursue prospects like Grimsley. While Alabama doesn’t rank highly in regards to its normal finish at or near the top of the recruiting rankings, there’s still a long way to go in this cycle and the Crimson Tide is gathering steam. Out of 10 pledges, Bama has three 5 stars and still holds the highest average ranking per recruit in the country. This means that Coach Saban is once again on track to make another impressive run for first place in the final recruiting standings. Teams like Georgia, which has a lot of momentum in its own right and already has 22 commitments, will be hard to beat. July should be an important month for Alabama Football recruiting. Bama Hammer will continue to provide Crimson Tide recruiting updates throughout the summer and into the 2023 season.

