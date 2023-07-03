2023 Wimbledon betting, odds, predictions and best bets tennis 7/3

This item is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wimbledon kicks off Monday from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London with first round matches in both men's and women's singles. Monday's action includes prominent matches with American women ranging from their teens to their 40s, as well as some good odds in matches with male players who have made deep Wimbledon runs in previous years.

All men’s singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women’s singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of player past grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to go to victory and underdogs ready to get upset. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section deals with players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends tempting options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon picks: upset warning

Sophia Kenya (+330) against Coco Gauff

Kenin has failed to match the stellar level that helped her take the 2020 Australian Open and rise to fourth in the world, but the 24-year-old American has had some encouraging results lately. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in Rome in May and Kenin looked dominant in qualifying for a spot in the Wimbledon main draw. Losing three games or less in all six sets she played, Kenin recorded an impressive victory over compatriot Taylor Townsend in the final qualifying round, so her elusive confidence may finally return. All the pressure will be on Gauff against 128th-ranked Kenin in this match, and the world No. 7 has been up and down lately, racking up multiple wins in just two of her last seven tournaments.

Diane Parrie (+230) to Harriet Dart

Parry will have to overcome a hostile crowd against Britain’s Dart, but the 20-year-old Frenchwoman is well positioned to postpone this match if she can. Parry has shown an impressive aptitude on grass in her young career. She reached the semifinals of junior Wimbledon in 2019 on her way to conquering the world No. 1 ranking, and Parry made it to the third round here last year in her first professional Wimbledon appearance. At number 96, Parry’s was also 39 places ahead of Dart, so while Dart has had a busy grass court schedule in England since the French Open, Parry’s odds at +230 seem significantly understated.

Honorable Mentions

Jodie Burrage (+205) to Caty McNally, Stan Wawrinka (+180) to Emil Ruusuvuori

Wimbledon Odds: Lock it

Elina Svitolina (-205) against Venus Williams

Williams rejoining Wimbledon via wild card at age 43 is a nice story, but her last title here came 15 years ago, and the American is a shell of her former self on the tennis court, ranking outside the top 1,000 . Svitolina’s No. 76 ranking is deceptive, as she finished in the top 15 every year between 2015 and 2022, but dropped in the ranking while sitting out during her pregnancy. The 28-year-old Ukrainian has picked up where she left off since returning to the tour as Svitolina reached a quarterfinal at the French Open.

Taylor Fritz (-425) against Yannick Hanfmann

Fritz is off to another outstanding season as the world No. 9 is 33-14 in 2023. He pushed Rafael Nadal to a fifth-set tiebreak in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, and Fritz has set his sights on even more a deep run at the All England Club. The American’s first-round matchup against 48th-ranked Hanfmann should be relatively easy, as Hanfmann has only one non-court victory this year and is 6-16 on other surfaces in his career.

Honorable Mention

Lyudmila Samsonova (-290) against Anna Bogdan

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

David Goffin (+120) against Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios made it to the final here last year, but he is limited to one game in 2023 with a knee injury – a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Yibing Wu on June 13. The Aussie can work his way out of trouble, but playing well on big points and finishing sets is especially difficult after a lack of match play, and that’s assuming Kyrgios’ knee is healthy enough not to drastically impede his movement in this match . Goffin is as solid as they come, and while he’s had his best at age 32, the Belgian has made the quarterfinals in each of his last two Wimbledon appearances, including 2022. Goffin would have a fighting chance here against a Kyrgios in full form. , and given the uncertainty surrounding Kyrgios’ health, Goffin is a nice value as the slight underdog.

Richard Gasket (-185) against Corentin Moutet

Gasquet is one of the most accomplished grass players on tour, as the 37-year-old Frenchman’s 75-38 record on the surface includes a pair of semifinal appearances at Wimbledon. His compatriot Moutet is only 3-6 on grass in his career, and Moutet’s 2-7 overall in 2023. Gasquet also holds a 31-place lead over the world number 49.

Honorable Mention

Yoshihito Nishioka (-140) against Daniel Elijah Galan

