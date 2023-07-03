Sports
Gabe Perreault adds “elite hockey feel” to Rangers prospect pool
TARRYTOWN – Only one 2023 NHL Draft prospect outscored Gabe Perreault last season: No. 1 overall selection Connor Bedard.
But as the draft was played Wednesday night in Nashville, Perreault was continually passed off to players who were less prolific.
If that bothered the US National Team Development Program scoring leader, he won’t admit it.
“It doesn’t necessarily matter where you go,” Perreault said after Day 1 of the New York Rangers’ development camp on Sunday. “It matters what you do next so it’s just waiting for my name to be called. When it happened it was pretty surreal.”
Where he went was to the Blueshirts with the 23rd overall selection, ending the waiting game and pushing him into an organizational pipeline where there is already an argument for the 18-year-old winger to be the No. 1.
The result came as no surprise.
“They were really interested,” Perreault noted. “I had some good encounters with them throughout the year and on the combine. When they were on time I had a pretty good feeling.”
It certainly didn’t hurt that one of the newest members of the Rangers’ coaching staff, Dan Muse, spent the past two seasons working with Perreault as the head coach of the USNTDP’s under-18 team. That gave him a major advocate in his corner.
“I saw him in the suite afterwards and he was definitely pretty excited,” Perreault confessed with a smile.
Free Takeaways:Rangers strengthen their roster with nine signings
Of course there is more than that.
The Chicago native is coming off a season in which he scored 132 points (53 goals and 79 assists) in 63 games and averaged 2.1 points per game to beat current NHL star Auston Matthews’ previous USNTDP record of 117 .
“It’s exciting,” said Jed Ortmeyer, Rangers’ director of player development. “It’s impressive looking at some of the other names on that list, so we were happy to bring him in here.”
A row filled with first-rounders
While the standouts attracted a lot of attention overall, some wondered just how much Perreault’s high-profile linemates had to deal with.
Center Will Smith (No. 4 overall for the San Jose Sharks) and right winger Ryan Leonard (No. 8 overall for the Washington Capitals) were both top-10 selections, an indication that scouts viewed them as better NHL prospects.
The Rangers saw it differently.
“Every game one of those three guys crossed the line,” said John Lilley, New York’s director of player personnel and amateur scouting. “It wasn’t like just one of them was riding the line. Gabe was a really important part of that line.”
Portraying Perreault as the third wheel may not be a fair characterization, but you won’t find any resentment on his part.
“Those two guys are really special players, so that made my job quite easy,” he said. “They’re two of my best friends. I’m so close with them off the ice. We can hang out and do everything together, and then when you’re on the ice, we’re just as close.”
‘Elite hockey feeling’
While Smith and Leonard have an edge in tangible tools, size, strength, and skating, Perreault stands out with traits that can’t be easily measured.
Lilley described it as “elite hockey sense and offensive instincts”.
“It was something I had always grown up with,” Perreault said. “I wasn’t the biggest guy, so I had to find another way to influence the game. I was making plays. It’s always something I’ve worn, and hopefully I can continue to wear that.”
That playmaking comes in the form of vision, anticipation and cunning passing. “(I) see the game before it actually happens,” he explained, along with skilled hands and a fast-moving left-handed shot.
Some of those skills are naturally a genetic gift that certainly comes from having a parent who played 14 seasons in the NHL while some were taught. His father, Yanic, had a big hand in both.
“He helped me so much,” said Perreault. “He was my coach growing up and he taught me pretty much everything I know. I’m so thankful to have him.”
The next steps
It’s the physical side where the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder knows to make strides.
Many scouts believe this will determine whether he thrives in the top six that some imagine or falls short of expectations.
“I have to keep getting stronger, keep adding weight and working on my skates,” said Perreault. “I think those are probably (three) of the biggest things.”
That process begins this week at the MSG Training Center and will continue in the fall at Boston College.
He will be joined by both Smith and Leonard, who committed to Perreault there and then convinced their linemate to follow.
“It was kind of a doubter,” he said. “We definitely talked about it. They forced me to go there a little bit during the year.”
It’s possible BC head coach Greg Brown is holding that trio together, in which case Perreault would likely continue to play left winger. There he spent most of his time with the USNTDP, but noted that prior to joining the program he was almost exclusively a right winger.
The experience on both sides adds versatility, with Perreault insisting he is comfortable in either position. That’s good news for the Rangers, who have little faith in long-term options at RW.
But the bigger priorities are patience and development. There will be no rush to get this year’s first round to the NHL as his NCAA performance and physical maturity will likely dictate that decision.
That doesn’t mean Perreault can’t dream of taking the leap and setting goals for when it might happen.
“It’s from year to year,” he said. “But I think the perfect scenario would be two years, hopefully win a national championship, and then make the switch.”
Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter@vzmercogliano.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/nhl/rangers/2023/07/02/gabe-perreault-adds-elite-hockey-sense-to-rangers-prospect-pool/70374426007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gabe Perreault adds “elite hockey feel” to Rangers prospect pool
- Weaving a sustainable future with fusion fashion, Weaving a sustainable future, fusion fashion, brand news, latest news
- Women-led VC firm backed by fashion billionaire Michael Ying is hungry for new food tech
- School Assembly News Headlines 3 July 2023: Top News, National, International, Sports
- No more sharp down, blunt up font perception
- Google’s Own Bard AI Says iOS Is Better Than Android
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair ministers’ meeting today Praful Patel Devendra Fadnavis may get Cabinet seat Rejig Buzz Amit Shah JP Nadda
- 2023 Wimbledon betting, odds, predictions and best bets tennis 7/3
- Bride slammed by family for ‘strange’ choice of wedding dress: ‘It’s inappropriate and unfair’
- Are you South Coast Tech Company of the Year?
- Scottish government too in the grip of independence to work with Westminster
- Is July 2023 a full moon tonight? The Buck Supermoon’s Peak Time in the UK and Why It’s So Big