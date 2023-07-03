Gabe Perreault adds “elite hockey feel” to Rangers prospect pool

TARRYTOWN – Only one 2023 NHL Draft prospect outscored Gabe Perreault last season: No. 1 overall selection Connor Bedard.

But as the draft was played Wednesday night in Nashville, Perreault was continually passed off to players who were less prolific.

If that bothered the US National Team Development Program scoring leader, he won’t admit it.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter where you go,” Perreault said after Day 1 of the New York Rangers’ development camp on Sunday. “It matters what you do next so it’s just waiting for my name to be called. When it happened it was pretty surreal.”

Where he went was to the Blueshirts with the 23rd overall selection, ending the waiting game and pushing him into an organizational pipeline where there is already an argument for the 18-year-old winger to be the No. 1.

The result came as no surprise.

“They were really interested,” Perreault noted. “I had some good encounters with them throughout the year and on the combine. When they were on time I had a pretty good feeling.”

It certainly didn’t hurt that one of the newest members of the Rangers’ coaching staff, Dan Muse, spent the past two seasons working with Perreault as the head coach of the USNTDP’s under-18 team. That gave him a major advocate in his corner.

“I saw him in the suite afterwards and he was definitely pretty excited,” Perreault confessed with a smile.

Of course there is more than that.

The Chicago native is coming off a season in which he scored 132 points (53 goals and 79 assists) in 63 games and averaged 2.1 points per game to beat current NHL star Auston Matthews’ previous USNTDP record of 117 .

“It’s exciting,” said Jed Ortmeyer, Rangers’ director of player development. “It’s impressive looking at some of the other names on that list, so we were happy to bring him in here.”

A row filled with first-rounders

While the standouts attracted a lot of attention overall, some wondered just how much Perreault’s high-profile linemates had to deal with.

Center Will Smith (No. 4 overall for the San Jose Sharks) and right winger Ryan Leonard (No. 8 overall for the Washington Capitals) were both top-10 selections, an indication that scouts viewed them as better NHL prospects.

The Rangers saw it differently.

“Every game one of those three guys crossed the line,” said John Lilley, New York’s director of player personnel and amateur scouting. “It wasn’t like just one of them was riding the line. Gabe was a really important part of that line.”

Portraying Perreault as the third wheel may not be a fair characterization, but you won’t find any resentment on his part.

“Those two guys are really special players, so that made my job quite easy,” he said. “They’re two of my best friends. I’m so close with them off the ice. We can hang out and do everything together, and then when you’re on the ice, we’re just as close.”

‘Elite hockey feeling’

While Smith and Leonard have an edge in tangible tools, size, strength, and skating, Perreault stands out with traits that can’t be easily measured.

Lilley described it as “elite hockey sense and offensive instincts”.

“It was something I had always grown up with,” Perreault said. “I wasn’t the biggest guy, so I had to find another way to influence the game. I was making plays. It’s always something I’ve worn, and hopefully I can continue to wear that.”

That playmaking comes in the form of vision, anticipation and cunning passing. “(I) see the game before it actually happens,” he explained, along with skilled hands and a fast-moving left-handed shot.

Some of those skills are naturally a genetic gift that certainly comes from having a parent who played 14 seasons in the NHL while some were taught. His father, Yanic, had a big hand in both.

“He helped me so much,” said Perreault. “He was my coach growing up and he taught me pretty much everything I know. I’m so thankful to have him.”

The next steps

It’s the physical side where the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder knows to make strides.

Many scouts believe this will determine whether he thrives in the top six that some imagine or falls short of expectations.

“I have to keep getting stronger, keep adding weight and working on my skates,” said Perreault. “I think those are probably (three) of the biggest things.”

That process begins this week at the MSG Training Center and will continue in the fall at Boston College.

He will be joined by both Smith and Leonard, who committed to Perreault there and then convinced their linemate to follow.

“It was kind of a doubter,” he said. “We definitely talked about it. They forced me to go there a little bit during the year.”

It’s possible BC head coach Greg Brown is holding that trio together, in which case Perreault would likely continue to play left winger. There he spent most of his time with the USNTDP, but noted that prior to joining the program he was almost exclusively a right winger.

The experience on both sides adds versatility, with Perreault insisting he is comfortable in either position. That’s good news for the Rangers, who have little faith in long-term options at RW.

But the bigger priorities are patience and development. There will be no rush to get this year’s first round to the NHL as his NCAA performance and physical maturity will likely dictate that decision.

That doesn’t mean Perreault can’t dream of taking the leap and setting goals for when it might happen.

“It’s from year to year,” he said. “But I think the perfect scenario would be two years, hopefully win a national championship, and then make the switch.”

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter@vzmercogliano.