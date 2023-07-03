Monsoon Fitness: Easy Ways to Walk 10,000 Steps When It’s Raining Outside | Health

Monsoon rains bring relief from the scorching summer heat and the season is associated with chai, pakora and paper boats – all soothing things. However, incessant rains in some regions of India can make mornings dull for some people as it may not be possible to go for a walk or the parks may be filled with water and dirt. Of course, this doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to burn off those extra calories accumulated by a plate of pakora or samosa. Exercising indoors can help you keep your fitness routine on track. One of the ways to motivate yourself to keep fit is to count your steps. The 10,000 step goal is mostly followed by fitness enthusiasts and could be achieved from the confines of your home. (Also Read: Minimum Number Of Steps You Should Walk To Prevent Lifestyle Diseases; Fitness Experts Reveal) Rainy days can get in the way of our outdoor plans, but don’t let the weather discourage you from staying active. There are several ways to increase your step count, even when you’re indoors. (Pixabay)

“Staying active during the monsoon is imperative as the weather can easily tempt us to curl up and snooze. Day to day changes can be achieved by making choices such as taking the stairs or the elevator, and remembering to get around walking during phone calls or while watching your favorite TV show. This is an easy solution to reach your step goal every day. Bigger changes are moving your training from outside to an indoor space. For runners and other athletes such as those who playing football or cricket, and fitness beginners alike, the monsoon is a great time to join a gym or a fitness studio and focus on strength training, stretching, recovery and increasing flexibility which can make you stronger and perform better as once you’re back outside,” says Mallika Tarkas Parekh, health and wellness expert, MS, MPH, owner of Physique 57 India.

Dr. Ramniwas Gupta, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, in an interview with HT Digital, suggests ways to reach your 10,000 step goal when it’s raining outside.

1. Walk while watching a TV show

One option is indoor walking. Just walk in place while watching your favorite TV show, listening to music or talking on the phone. It may not feel like you’re going anywhere, but the steps add up.

2. Dance to your favorite song

If you’re looking for something a little more dynamic, try dancing to music or following an aerobics routine. Activities such as Zumba, hopping, jumping jacks and skipping are also excellent exercises that you can do at home.

3. Walk through corridors of office, apartment

Don’t limit yourself to just your living room. You can also explore other interior spaces. Consider walking the hallways of your apartment building, office complex, or large shopping mall. These enclosed environments provide plenty of room for walking and help keep you dry as you clock your steps.

4. Walk on the treadmill

If you have access to a treadmill or stationary bike at home or at a gym, take advantage of it for an indoor walk.

5. A game of badminton or table tennis

In addition, you can participate in indoor games such as table tennis, badminton or mini golf with your family and friends. These activities not only keep you active, but also add a fun element to your indoor routine.

6. Dusting and mopping

Even everyday activities like walking up and down the stairs, dusting and mopping can add to the step count. Make the most of these opportunities and keep moving all day long.

“Remember, the rain shouldn’t get in the way of your steps goal. Embrace indoor options and find ways to stay active no matter the weather. If you’re up for a more adventurous experience, throw on a raincoat, grab an umbrella and embark on a journey where every step becomes a lovely dance with nature. However, always make sure you take the right precautions to avoid slippery surfaces, to stay safe,” concludes Dr Gupta.