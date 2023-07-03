



Inter Miami CF II vs New York Red Bulls II

DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday, July 2, 7:00 PM ET

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (July 2, 2023) – New York Red Bulls II (7-4-4, 27 points) head south to face Inter Miami CF II (9-2-2, 19 points) at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET and coverage is available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York records a solid victory over FC Cincinnati 2 after three goals in the first half. Frank Ssebufu started scoring just 30 seconds into the game, and soon after Ibrahim Kasule and Davi Alexandre both found the back of the net to seal the win at MSU Soccer Park.

Miami heads into today’s game rested, with their last game on June 18e in a 2–0 defeat to Huntsville City FC. The home side are looking for ways to win again as they have only earned three points in a game once in their last eight attempts.

One of the losses Miami suffered in that period was against Red Bulls II in Montclair. Striker Oladayo Thomas was the lone scorer of the game and AJ Marcucci recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season in a 1–0 win.

All eyes will be on midfielder Ibrahim Kasule for today’s game as he looks to continue his incredible form from the past six games. The 19-year-old scored five goals and three assists in that span, after none in the previous seven games. The Ugandan has scored a goal or an assist in every game during this period, including two games where he scored one.

New York’s defensive and goalkeeping game was also its usual self, conceding just two goals in the past two weeks. Red Bulls II currently ranks first in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the entire league in fewest goals allowed with 17. AJ Marcucci’s fantastic play has led to New York’s second-highest save percentage in the league at 77%. MLS NEXT Pro has dropped.

After starting the season with four games unbeaten on the road, Red Bulls II have fallen back in their away fixtures. New York now has a 2-2-3 away record, but is coming off one point in their final road game in Charlotte against Crown Legacy FC.

Coverage is available at MLSNEXTPro.com.

