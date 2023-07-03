What Texas A&M gets in LB, Tyanthony Smith





Texas A&M hit the jackpot on the last two days of June, landing four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller for the first time on Thursday and then earning a huge pledge from four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith on Friday night after we were all informed in the media that he was a ” silent commit” for Head Coach Lincoln Riley and USC. For starters, Smith’s versatility at the linebacker position is just one of many reasons why his rise in the recruiting ranks led to a razor-sharp battle between the Aggies, LSUAnd USC along the stretch, but what stood out most from a trait perspective are his instincts as a defensive quarterback, watching plays develop at a steady pace pre-snap. Buy Aggies tickets These instincts, combined with his ability to blast through gaps and use his height and strength when throwing blocks, make him a constant fear of running backs, while his pursuit speed in the backfield projects him like a pass rusher off the edge in specific packages. In Pass Coverage, Smith’s instincts once again come into play in passing lanes, while his 6-1 frame and commanding height often put him in pass breakup territory. As a 247Sports National Scouting Analyst Gabriel Brooks says, Smith plays hard. Plays hard with consistent engine. Productive second season. Shows an impressive pursuit range and associated closing juice. No liability in space with functional athleticism to match skill players. In terms of production, Smith’s 2022 junior season at Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas, ubiquitously showcased a player with impressive speed, range, and tackling ability, as he recorded 99 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks per year, with a solid 6-1, 205-pound frame, who will likely hit the 215- to 220-pound range during his first off-season with Texas A&M. Tyanthony Smith is undoubtedly an exceptional athlete on defense, and how Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin will use Smith will also depend on fellow linebacker Jordan Lockhart’s place in the 2024 linebacker rotation, as both can feature in multiple places . Either way, expect Smith to make an immediate contribution in some form from the 2024 season onwards. Contact/follow us @AggiesWireon Twittereh, and like our pageFacebook to follow the continued coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and views.Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

