Nick Kyrgios admits he was ‘difficult’ to return to tennis before injury ruled him out of Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios says he was anxious to return to tennis as he was sidelined with a knee injury that kept him out of this year’s Australian Open and has seen him play just one match in the months since he had surgery.

The Australian star, who has been plagued by knee problems that have seen him knock out all but one losing game this year, on Sunday night [Monday AEST] retired from Wimbledon this year with a wrist injury – just hours after confirming he was ready to face David Goffin in Monday’s opener at the All England Club.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he admitted that — after a rare nine-month hiatus from the sport and after a refreshing spell at home — he didn’t like the idea of ​​returning to tennis.

“I don’t miss the sport at all, to be honest. I was almost afraid to come back a little bit. But it’s my job,’ Kyrgios said.

“I wouldn’t watch too much tennis. There are a few players I like to watch. Every time ‘Fo [Frances Tiafoe] plays or Thanasi [Kokkinakis] plays, or someone like this, I like to watch.’

Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon, where he reached the final against Novak Djokovic last year

Kyrgios takes a beating from a trainer ahead of a practice session for Wimbledon where he had pushed to get fit but came up short

Kyrgios fought Yibing Wu of China during his first round match at the ATP Boss Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany

But after a brilliant campaign in 2022, which culminated with his run to the final at Wimbledon, he admitted it was “heartbreaking” to miss more grand slams while in such great form.

And with other mixed messages typical of one of the sport’s most complex characters, he warned that people shouldn’t have “unfair expectations” of him following his recent troubles, while also suggesting he is “extremely confident.”

“I’ve never been a player who needs many games for a grand slam. I’ve always been on the side so as not to play too much,” he said.

“But what I’ve achieved in my career will never go away. Last year, it wasn’t that long ago actually, I feel like I’m still serving as good as ever. I can still beat a lot of people on the field.”

But following a post on his social media on Sunday announcing his withdrawal from Wimbledon, Kyrgios will not beat anyone on the All England lawns this year.

“I am very sorry to say I have to withdraw from Wimbledon,” he wrote.

“During my comeback (after knee surgery) I experienced some pain in my wrist…as a precaution I had him scanned and he came back with a torn ligament in my wrist.

Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi enjoyed some rest from his hectic tennis schedule last year

Since Kyrgios went under the knife late last year, he has missed the Australian Open, Roland Garros and now Wimbledon

The setback from an injury leaves Kyrgios with plenty of time to spend with friends and family, including Hatzi

“I tried everything to play and I’m disappointed to say I just didn’t have enough time to do it before Wimbledon.”

Speaking to reporters earlier on Sunday, Kyrgios said he was slowly moving back to competitive fitness.

‘I haven’t played against Halle in the last 10 days. I went to Mallorca, would have liked to have another match under my belt before Wimbledon, but my body wasn’t ready,” he said.

“I woke up, did all the gym work that was needed, rehab, treatment. I hit with (fellow Australian) Jordan Thompson. Played a set, felt good.

‘The day before yesterday I played a set with (American Maxime) Cressy.

“So I’ve been trying to kind of mimic the competition load that I’m going to have. Of course you can’t do that with a grand slam. Last year I played the first round against the (British) Paul Jubb, and that lasted four hours.

“I did as much as I could a few days before Wimbledon. You don’t want to press it too much either.’