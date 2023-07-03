Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association Endorses CBA to Launch New League: Reports

It’s a game for a new, yet-to-be-named women’s professional hockey league set to kick off in January after union members cleared the last major hurdle on Sunday by unanimously ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and a constitution, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association did not disclose the results of the vote by its 97 members. The ratification effectively paves the way for the launch of the new competition, which will bring together the best female stars in North America, with the potential to also attract the best from Europe and Asia.

The CBA runs through 2031, and having one before the league begins is a first for professional women’s sports in North America. The WNBA’s CBA was ratified in 1999, a year after the league’s launch, and the NWSL had its first CBA just last year, 10 years after its inception.

The CBA vote was also reported by The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian.

The vote closes a whirlwind three-day period that began when Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter, one of the funders of the new hockey league, eliminated the competition by buying out the rival seven-team Premier Hockey Federation.

Now all that remains is to decide on a league name and where the six teams, three in the United States and three in Canada, will be stationed. After that, teams begin hiring staff, followed by a draft and a free agency signing period to save each franchise’s roster of 23 players.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our group of players for really sticking together and being united throughout this process,” PWHPA board member and Canadian national team player Sarah Nurse said Friday.

“We really understood our worth, and our faith just never wavered from that,” she added. “And so looking at what we’re accomplishing with our CBA, which is of utmost importance to us, it’s just such a great time. And I know our sport will be so much better for it in the long run.”

‘Groundbreaking for women’s sport’

While the new league is open to all players, the CBA vote was limited to PWHPA members who spent the past three months negotiating the agreement with the financiers, the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises.

Brant Feldman, a player agent who represents numerous members of the national team, released a statement calling the CBA ratification “pioneering for women’s sports.”

“Thanks to the Mark Walter Group and BJK Enterprises for changing the conversation that this is a business and having a mutually beneficial relationship with the players early on, rather than building a CBA right away after the troubles of the startup have already started.” Feldman added.

No more rivals, a group of the PHF’s more high-profile players issued a unifying message earlier on Sunday, saying they would like to join forces, even if it comes at the cost of their league.

“Today, all women’s hockey players are united more strongly than ever as we enter this new era,” the statement said. “As we embark on another league, we are bringing the strength and infrastructure we have fought to build. We are extremely excited to see a unified league that will house the best athletes hockey has to offer and strive to build the strongest league that can stand the test of time.”

The statement was released by 11 players who formed a PHF leadership committee and included at least one representative from each of the league’s seven franchises. Members of the committee include Jillian Dempsey, captain of the Boston Pride, who holds the PHF record for goals, points and games played, Kacey Bellamy of Connecticut Whale, a former Olympian and former U.S. PWHPA member, and Ann —Sophie Bettez of Montreal Force, who is on the Canadian national team and is also a former PWHPA member.

News of the purchase fueled a well-known story about the so-called rift between the two sides, who wanted to oust the PHF players.

“We want to move away from the divisive narrative that has all too often plagued the many great achievements in professional women’s hockey, and become united as we collectively create the future of hockey,” the players wrote.

The developments meet the PWHPA’s vision of having a controlling interest in a league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players.

Just as importantly, the new league finally puts an end to the confused North American landscape for women’s hockey that has been divided by two factions over the best long-term approach. The divide dates back to 2015, when the four-team National Women’s Hockey League, later renamed the PHF, was established as the continent’s first professional league to pay women’s hockey players a salary.

Made up of a majority of U.S. and Canadian national team players, the PWHPA was formed in 2019 following the financial demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

The group was hesitant to join the NWHL due to philosophical differences over its economic model as a startup company that relies on investors, the lack of health care, and teams with special facilities. There were also concerns about financial stability, especially after the NWHL was forced to cut player salaries half a month into its second season to avoid bankruptcy.

In the rebranding to the PHF, the competition eventually shifted to bringing in private property, offering benefits, and raising salaries. A $25 million U.S. pledge from PHF’s board of directors led to each team’s salary caps rising from $350,000 for the 2021-22 season to $750,000 last season and doubling this coming year.

“For the past two years, we kept getting told, ‘You just have to go and play there,'” Nurse said, referring to the PHF. “Our players didn’t want to settle for what was now. And of course we did our own thing. We kept moving forward.”

The PHF players appreciated the PWHPA members and those who played key roles in their league.

“We are empowered to enter an environment with a union and CBA laying out a roadmap for us to build on,” they added. “While this is the end of PHF as we knew it, this evolution will never erase the tireless and thankless work of our athletes. … We started this and we’re not done yet. Onwards and upwards, together.”