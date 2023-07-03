Sports
Top 7 Indian Stars To Watch Out For In Season 4
New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is all set for its fourth season, which will be held from July 13 to 30 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.
The franchise-based league has been a breakthrough for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. As well as being a platform for world-class table tennis action, the league has been instrumental in showcasing the immense talent of emerging Indian players.
The first seasons of UTT feature rising stars like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra.
The league features some of the best table tennis players from around the world, and India has a large number of talented players in the mix.
Here are the top 7 Indian players to watch out for in Season 4:
Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 54, Chennai Lions): In addition to his four Olympic appearances, Sharath Kamal is also a ten-time national champion. He won the historic bronze at the 2018 Asian Games alongside Manika Batra. In season 3 of UTT, Sharath secured the championship title for Chennai Lions by defeating Sathiyan Gnanasekarans Dabang Delhi TTC in the final. Held by Chennai Lions for Season 4, Sharath has been part of all editions of UTT. He is known for his right-handed shake grip and his mental toughness. Gold and silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he has also received the Khel Ratna, the Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri.
Manika Batra (WR 38, Bengaluru Smashers): Manika Batra is a table tennis player with many firsts. She became the first Indian to medal (bronze while partnering with Achanta Sharath Kamal) at Asian Games in 2018. In 2022, she became the first woman to win an Asian Cup medal; a bronze. She won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Manika is currently ranked 38th in the world and has achieved notable success. In the second season of UTT, she along with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran played a vital role in leading the Dabang Delhi TTC team to victory. In the upcoming edition, she will play for Bengaluru Smashers.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR 60, Dabang Delhi TTC): Sathiyan Gnanasekaran achieved a world best ranking of 24 in 2019, making him the first Indian paddler to break into the top 25 in the world. He has also participated in international competitions in Japan and France. He was a key member of the Indian team that won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sathiyan stunned World No. 8 Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in an Ultimate Table Tennis match between Dabang Smashers and DHFL in UTT season 1. The Arjuna winner led Dabang Delhi TTC’s title fight in UTT Season 3 and helped them reach the finals. He was retained by franchisee for the upcoming edition after competing in every edition to date.
Manav Thakkar (WR 107; U Mumba TT): Former world No. 1 in the U-18 and U-21 ITTF Mens rankings, Manav Thakkar is a rising star on the Indian table tennis circuit. Having started his journey at a young age, Manav achieved success in the Asian Championships with a bronze medal. He was retained by U Mumba TT for UTT Season 4 after already competing in three UTT editions. With several podium finishes in prestigious tournaments, Manav continues to show his potential.
Sreeja Akula (WR 99, Dabang Delhi TTC): In 2022, Sreeja Akula became the first Telangana woman to capture the senior title and also ended the state’s 58-year medal drought. The 24-year-old maintained her dominance on the domestic circuit, successfully defending her crown earlier this year. She was part of the Indian squad that won the gold medal in mixed doubles with Sharath Kamal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She also won gold in women’s doubles and women’s team events at the 2019 South Asian Games. of UTT, Sreeja was naturally the first choice of Dabang Delhi TTC.
Sutirtha Mukherjee (WR 116, Chennai Lions): Two-time National Champion Sutirtha Mukherjee made her mark on UTT with a number of brilliant performances, including a stunning win over then world No. 9 Cheng I-Ching in Season 3. Since that win Sutirthas has seen her career take off as she has three gold medals in singles, mixed doubles and team at the South Asian Games in 2019. Most recently, the 27-year-old made headlines after winning the doubles title alongside Ayhika last month won at the WTT Contender in Tunis Mukherjee. Sutirtha will look to extend her impressive run for the defending champions Chennai Lions during UTT Season 4.
Harmeet Desai (WR 71, Goa Challengers): The 29-year-old paddler from Surat, Gujarat is a consistent performer. He was part of the squad that won gold in the men’s team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Harmeet also had a spectacular 2019 where he won the gold in men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team events at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu. This level of consistency led Goa Challengers to pick him first in the UTT Season 4 Player Draft.
