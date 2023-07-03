Clifton, Johnson believe Sabers is ready for the next step





Eric Johnson garnered interest from five or six teams when he achieved unlimited free agency on Saturday. The Buffalo Sabers were at the top of his list. Buffalo being aggressive in his pursuit of Johnson was one factor. His almost lifelong relationship with Captain Kyle Okposo was another. But Johnson—a Stanley Cup champion with the 2022 Colorado Avalanche—already believed in the direction the Sabers are heading. “There’s nothing like winning and winning the cup was the best experience, the most fun I’ve ever had,” said Johnson. “Once you taste it, you want it again. Buffalo is a place that knocks on the door and we will be very close. It’s a team that will be on the rise for years to come.”

Sabers general manager Kevyn Adams prioritized depth on defense going into the offseason and focused on Johnson and fellow right-firing defenseman Connor Cliffon to that end. That the Sabers were able to sign both on the opening day of free duty was a testament to the respect the club was beginning to earn across the league. “I think everyone feels it,” said Clifton, who signed a three-year, $10 million deal. “They’ve built something special over the past few years and I’m excited to be a part of it.” Video: CONNOR CLIFTON Clifton has seen the Sabers a lot, having spent the first five years of his career with Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins. He remembered being on the ice once Tag ThompsonNew Year’s Eve highlight reel goals, a game the Sabers eventually won in overtime. Clifton also pointed to the Sabers’ 91-point finish, one shy of the Florida Panthers, as cause for excitement. The Bruins lost to the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs and saw Florida race to the Stanley Cup Final. “That could easily have been the Sabers and they could have run like that,” said Clifton. The hope within the Sabers is that Clifton and Johnson will help them make the jump. The Sabers finished third in the NHL in scoring, but allowed the seventh most goals conceded. Matthew Samuelson, Henry YokiharAnd Ilya Lyubushkin all missed extended bouts with injuries. Adams, after discussions with coach Don Granato, had the goal of creating a defensive corps that could be mixed and matched as situations demanded and that would have the depth to survive injury. “We now have a group that, in my opinion, when the games start, the six players can play with anyone,” he said. Video: KEVYN ADAMS The Sabers saw multi-level fit in the 28-year-old Clifton, who set career highs in goals (5), points (23) and games played (78) with the Bruins last season. He completed his competitive, physical game with confidence on offense under coach Jim Montgomery. He will receive similar support from Granato, his former coach with the US National Team Development Program. Clifton should also see time on the penalty kill after being a regular in Boston’s top NHL unit last season. The Bruins allowed 2.34 power play goals per 60 minutes with Clifton on the ice, the best mark of any defenseman in the league with at least 60 short minutes of play. Johnson, too, has been a regular at penalty kills throughout his career. But his addition, Adams believes, will transcend his contributions on the ice. The 35-year-old will be the only player on an otherwise young squad with a Stanley Cup on his resume. Adams spoke to Johnson on Saturday and was impressed with how the defender articulated what it took to move the Avalanche from last place in 2016/17 to a championship five years later. Johnson spoke of top-of-the-lineup players prioritizing defense and bottom-of-the-lineup players buying their role, lessons that should weigh from a fellow player. Johnson believes the Sabers are ready to make a similar leap. “When I played against them in the last few years, they reminded me of Colorado a few years earlier when we were building it,” he said. “They have a great core of young talent and I think they are knocking at the door. It was a really attractive place for me to go there and help in any way I could.” Video: ERIK JOHNSON Here are more takeaways from the start of free agency. 1. The Sabers have nine defensemen on one-way contracts following the additions of Clifton and Johnson. Adams said he feels comfortable entering training camp with all nine, meaning the Sabers would have depth in the event of injury or internal competition for roster spots. “Would we be open to doing something, especially at the rear? Certainly,” he said. “But the league knows very well who we have and what we listen to and what we don’t. So we’ll see how it goes. But in the end, if you ask, will we go into camp with nine? Absolutely.” I’m completely confident about that.” 2. Adams also reiterated that while he will continue to find ways to improve the roster, he feels comfortable entering training camp Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka LuukkonenAnd Eric Komrie under contract in the target. “I really think we’re in a strong position there and I like what we have,” he said. “And now it’s also (important) in terms of how we improve our team, it’s to clean up some ways to help our goalkeepers, whether it’s certain parts of our defensive game and our penalty kill.” 3. The Sabers opened the ice portion of their annual summer camp on Sunday with a one-hour workout at LECOM Harborcenter. Find the full schedule for the camp, which is free and open to the public, here.

