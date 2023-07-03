Sports
Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star DL Justin Scott commits to add to impressive class as Buckeyes
Ohio State’s reputation as a factory for the defensive line got another boost on the recruiting trail Sunday with the deployment of a five-star recruitJustin Scott. The No. 21 ranked player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports, Scott is a 6-foot-4 prospect from Chicago’s St. Ignatius High School who is helping the Buckeyes build on their impressive class that is No. 2 nationally, just behind two-time defending champion Georgia.
Scott made an official visit to Columbus late last month, choosing the Buckeyes over Georgia, Miami, Michigan, among others, where he also visited. Scott’s primary recruiter at Ohio State was famed defensive lineman coach Larry Johnson, who has produced numerous defensive lineman products that have played at the next level at Ohio State, including Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young.
“Compared to the other defensive coaches who were in my top 5, his resume was much better,”Scott told On3 about his relationship with Johnson.“And just the stability he had there, he’s been there for 10 years.”
In a scouting report, Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote that Scott has “prototypical size and athleticism” for the D-line position:
Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial speed. Also close to the ball with speed. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does well with the level of the pads and his flexibility helps with that. Infrequently challenged in high school with offensive linemen of similar size and talent. Will need to show he can break away from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has a big advantage though and could actually play a high level offensive line if he wanted to too, but projects as a defensive tackle who can play for any school and on any schedule in the country.
Scott is the fourth five-star recruit the Buckeyes have landed this cycle, with the others being wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham and quarterback Air Noland.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ohio-state-football-recruiting-five-star-dl-justin-scott-commits-as-buckeyes-add-to-impressive-class/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Community Days returns to Follansbee with music, food and more | News, Sports, Jobs
- Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star DL Justin Scott commits to add to impressive class as Buckeyes
- Loeffler Randall is the latest brand to target Charleston as a retail destination
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Papua, Indonesia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair today’s cabinet meeting amid cabinet reshuffle
- Independence Day Events in the Vail Valley
- Google unveils new art retrospective using AI for Leonardo da Vinci’s manuscripts
- Existential threat to Pakistan | Tribune of India
- Stock market today: Global stocks are higher on optimism that price pressures may ease | Business
- India to host virtual SCO summit on Tuesday attended by Chinese president, Pakistani PM
- The 4th of July celebrated throughout the peninsula
- Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Scorecard 2023