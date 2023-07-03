Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star DL Justin Scott commits to add to impressive class as Buckeyes

Ohio State’s reputation as a factory for the defensive line got another boost on the recruiting trail Sunday with the deployment of a five-star recruitJustin Scott. The No. 21 ranked player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports, Scott is a 6-foot-4 prospect from Chicago’s St. Ignatius High School who is helping the Buckeyes build on their impressive class that is No. 2 nationally, just behind two-time defending champion Georgia.

Scott made an official visit to Columbus late last month, choosing the Buckeyes over Georgia, Miami, Michigan, among others, where he also visited. Scott’s primary recruiter at Ohio State was famed defensive lineman coach Larry Johnson, who has produced numerous defensive lineman products that have played at the next level at Ohio State, including Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young.

“Compared to the other defensive coaches who were in my top 5, his resume was much better,”Scott told On3 about his relationship with Johnson.“And just the stability he had there, he’s been there for 10 years.”

In a scouting report, Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote that Scott has “prototypical size and athleticism” for the D-line position:

Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial speed. Also close to the ball with speed. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does well with the level of the pads and his flexibility helps with that. Infrequently challenged in high school with offensive linemen of similar size and talent. Will need to show he can break away from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has a big advantage though and could actually play a high level offensive line if he wanted to too, but projects as a defensive tackle who can play for any school and on any schedule in the country.

Scott is the fourth five-star recruit the Buckeyes have landed this cycle, with the others being wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham and quarterback Air Noland.