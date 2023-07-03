Boy Tennis Player of the Year: Nathan Thomas van Handley | Winchester star

Handley’s Nathan Thomas readily admits that he wasn’t much of a tennis player when he tried out for the Judges boys’ team as a freshman.

I had been playing since I was in fifth grade, but I didn’t take it seriously at all, Thomas said. I didn’t get better from fifth grade to ninth grade.

And on the face of it, Handley coach Dan Jones said Thomas’s skills were comparable to that assessment.

I told him this, Jones said. I thought about firing him as a freshman.

So imagine both player and coach are surprised that Thomas became the top player in the Class 4 Northwestern District in his senior season. The tall southpaw won the district singles championship and teamed with Ty Dickson to capture the doubles crown just one season after barely making the Handley lineup as a junior.

His meteoric rise to the top of the district makes Thomas the pick for The Winchester Stars Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

Thomas readily admits he was a fish out of water when he went out for the side in the spring of 2020. The judges returned several players that spring who had been part of a dominant run to the previous season’s Class 4 state title.

While the 2020 campaign would eventually be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas got a taste of the program. Rather than being intimidated, Thomas found that being around those players whetted his appetite to improve his game.

It was definitely joining the team and seeing how competitive everyone was that Thomas cited as the reason for his improvement. It was a turning point in realizing, wow, these people are serious. I actually want to be like that.

Daniel Botros, Brendan Love and John-Henry Herrington, three members who played roles during that state title, were back before the judges in 2021, helping them reach the Region 4C final. Botros and Love teamed that year to make it to the state doubles semifinals.

In my sophomore year, I got to watch them play and execute their game plans and strategies, Thomas said of the three players. It was pretty inspiring, honestly.

That inspiration led to more work.

In general, I changed my mind that I want to get much better, said Thomas. I wanted to be much more competitive. After that I started playing more generally by giving lessons and clinics and also practicing very seriously.

As a result, Thomas managed to crack the judges’ lineup at the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles as a junior. Although new to the district action, he became a loyal force to the judges. He did not lose a singles match for the judges, who captured the region 4C title before falling to Blacksburg in the state quarterfinals.

Barely making the lineup my junior year, Thomas said he became a starter. We were such a close-knit team and also the years before. Barely making the line-up and then going undefeated just goes to show that we had a lot of good players that year.

Thomas said the year was huge for his development as a player and for his confidence heading into his senior season.

I learned how to win. he explained. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to hold back when you’re not making any shots and just need to get the ball in play. Maybe instead of not going for a serve, you hit a bit like a cupcake serve to get the ball in. You get the mentality that it has to be beautiful. You just have to win.

Jones said that attitude became apparent in both Thomas’ junior and senior seasons.

His greatest asset is his desire to win, Jones said. He will fight. He gets upset, but it doesn’t show. He knows he can do better. Even if someone is better than him, he believes he can beat them. He has the factor of being able to do whatever it takes whether it be to wipe out a match or to be better and dominate a match. He has worked on so many different aspects over four years and it has paid off.

But Jones said the secret to Thomas’s success isn’t all about winning. During the summer and school year, he’s seen Thomas hitting and working on facets of his game all by himself at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.

He has a desire to win, but he just has a desire to get better, Jones said. From his freshman year to this year, he has done everything he can to make himself better.

Thomas said playing No. 1 at Handley comes with great responsibilities. And the quality of the competition increases enormously when you face the best player of each opponent.

It was definitely a big jump, but I knew it would be, said Thomas. During the off-season I played against high level players as much as I could. One thing I’ve learned from tournaments is that if you win all your tournament matches, you’re not playing in the right tournament. You have to go into tournaments with the mindset that I actually want to lose, because I will grow more than if I win.

And in that sense, Thomas has learned those lessons well, especially when it comes to this season.

During district play, he twice fell to James Woods Josh Borromeo, a standout who took a season off from the game before returning as a senior for the Colonels.

Thomas suffered his first ever singles loss by falling 8–3 in his first meeting of the season against Borromeo. He came closer, but fell 9-7 against Borromeo in the second game.

I learned a lot more from those first two defeats, Thomas said. I hadn’t really played against a player like him who is super athletic. That was a hugely growing experience for me to learn how to play against him.

When the two met for a third time in the district team title game, Thomas rolled to a 6-4, 6-1 win.

He kept talking about: How can I beat him? He prepared for him when we met him when it really mattered, Jones said. That’s what we needed from him to be at his best at the end of the year and he was.

People told me they didn’t think I’d win it, Thomas said. That was certainly a turning point. It has changed my mindset now that I know what I can do to win.

Due to his two losses against Borromeo, Thomas was seeded third for the district singles tournament and would face the second seeded Colonel in the semifinals. Thomas dominated that game 6-2, 6-0 and would go on to defeat Sherandos Tommy Reese 6-0, 6-2 to capture the district title. He would later roll with Dickson to a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Kettle Runs Jackson Craig and Connor Dean in the doubles title match.

While the judges (15-3) lost 5-0 to Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals, Thomas was still fighting as the match ended. He finished his career and never lost a game in the postseason.

Jones said Thomas meant much more to the program than wins and losses.

Frankly, his leadership skills have improved over the year, Jones said. He tried and he had to change the way he led this team this year. It shows that he understands what he needs to keep working, whether in the classroom, as a leader or on the field. That’s what he did.

… He played number 1 and didn’t back down from the challenge and it’s a tough position to play at Handley, Jones added. There are a lot of expectations and he handled that very well.

Thomas now attends Purdue University and hopes to play club tennis at the Big Ten school. He wants to become a commercial airline pilot and as his tennis career shows, Thomas will put in the work to rise to great heights.

There’s no way, Thomas said when asked if he could have ever imagined being the best player in the Northwestern District when he entered that first practice as a freshman. Not at all. I hope this shows the younger boys and maybe some of the kids in the other schools just starting out that you have four years and you don’t have to stay at the level you’re at. If you really want to, you can really be as good as you want.

I am very proud, he added. It’s definitely been a long road from my freshman year to now. I think I only joined in my freshman year because my sister was playing and I wanted to add something to the college application. I think as I go from that point to where I am now, I’m very happy with how much I’ve learned about myself.

Jones now says the player he considered cutting now serves as an inspiration at one of the state’s most prestigious programs.

If you’re gifted, other kids see that and admire it, Jones said. But if you start where he started and got where he came, it just gives hope to every other kid. It gives them that optimism that it is possible to put in the work and that whatever your level you can get better in four years.