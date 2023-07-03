Sweeney frustrated by Grzelcyk and Bruins trade rumors





Since the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers on April 30, Bruins defenseman Matt Gryzelcyk has been rumored to be headed for a trade. With the Boston Bruins entering the 2023 off-season against the NHL pay cap, it was no secret that the Bruins would have to suffer some pay cap casualties. That happened last Monday when the Bruins dumped an outright salary cap. The Bruins traded winger Taylor Hall and his $6 million salary cap, as well as the rights to unrestricted free agent-in-the-making Nick Foligno in exchange for two defensive prospects in Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. Numerous sources confirm to Boston Hockey Now that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has also held trade talks about goalkeepers Linus Ulmark and Jeremy Swayman, defenders Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, and forwards Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic. That doesn’t mean the Bruins are necessarily buying all those players, but rather that teams have inquired about them. On Saturday, Sweeney was asked outright about the Grzelcyk — who carries a $4.2 million salary cap — trading rumors and he didn’t hold back understandable frustration at the cap situation he and the Bruins are in. “I have not started any rumours. So you want to ask me where they come from? Sweeney replied, seemingly annoyed. ‘Would you like to look in the mirror? Maybe you guys started it, you know, is it hypothetical that they have conversations about players, our lineup? No. The fact is, and there is no question that I will never discuss whether a team called me or not. That’s just the job. It doesn’t matter who it is. That is disrespectful to a player, from my point of view, as a former player. So in that case, we know that with Charlie McAvoy, Matt can play in a top player role and play well. We split up around the lineup. How we were putting our lineup together and how we were making some decisions at the moment. Yes, he was in and out a lot. Orlov was a really good player and I wish him luck in Carolina but Matt is a hockey player you know and we think as I said before he plays a lot of success in the regular season and he will have a lot success in the future and feels very comfortable within our line-up.

