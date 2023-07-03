North Texas SC earns extra point after 2-2 draw with LAFC2





ARLINGTON, Texas (July 2, 2023) North Texas SC (5-6-5, 20 points) shared points with LAFC2 (2-7-4, 10 points) after a 2-2 tie Sunday night at Choctaw Stadium. Tyshawn Rose scored the winning penalty kick to give NTSC the extra point. SHUTOUT CURSE CUT

North Texas SC took the extra point shootout after finishing 2-2 in regular play. The club snapped a five shootout losing streak. The last time NTSC won an extra point shootout was against Colorado Rapids 2 on August 21, 2022. TORRE TARGET

Forward Pablo Torre scored his first goal of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Season in his first home start. The McAllen, Texas native scored four goals during the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

DEBUTS

Defenseman Mason Grimm made his professional and North Texas SC debut as a substitute in the 66th minute of the game. Grimm is the 17th FC Dallas Academy player to make his debut for North Texas since he started MLS NEXT Pro in 2022. NEXT ONE

North Texas SC visits Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, July 9. The game kicks off at 10:00 PM CT and will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com. Setups

North Texas SC Antonio Carrera; Tyshawn Rose, Manuel Caicedo, Henri Santos, Alejandro Araneda (Mason Grimm 66); Alejandro Urzua (Tomas Pondeca 85), Theo Ferreira (Andr Costa 72), Diego Garcia (Diego Hernandez 66); Anthony Ramirez, Pablo Torre, Yeicar Perlaza (Hope Avayevu 46). Replacements not used Julian Eyestone, Malachi Molina, Jared Salazar, Nayrobi Vargas. LAFC2 Abraham Romero; Luca Bombino, Christian Diaz, Diego Rosales (Javen Romero 63), Joshua Santiago (Matheus Maia 72); Matthew Evans (Adrian Wibowo 72), Tamir Ratoviz, Christopher Jaime; Christian Torres, Dustin Aguirre, Yekeson Subah (Favian Vazquez 46). Replacements not used Jassem Koleilat, Jeremy Rodrguez, Shakir Nixon. Scoring summary:

NTX: Diego Garcia (Hope Avayevu) 57

LAFC: Dustin Aguirre (Matheus Maia) 82

NTX: Pablo Torre (Anthony Ramirez) 85

LAFC: Christopher Jaime 90 Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Alejandro Araneda (cautiously) 45 Weather: Partly cloudy, 92F

Presence: 1,251 Post game quotes

Head coach Javier Cano

Thoughts on the match

We know that LAFC2 is a team that likes to have the ball. We let the central defenders have possession and try to get on the pitch. We started pressing, then we adjusted and later saw that they got into the last third but were not dangerous except for one or two deflected shots. The idea is not to be exposed, because we knew they wanted to play with their midfielders in the pocket. They wanted to play their wingers really wide to create intervals with centre-backs, so we tried to avoid that. To the return of Hope Avayevu

Hope has been training hard the past few weeks. We had control over the number of minutes he would play as he had just come back from a long-term injury. We had to make a decision whether to start him or let him finish the game from the bench. In the end, we decided to finish the game with Hope because of his energy in duels, taking down opponents and his fearlessness in putting people on 1v1. This game we needed someone like Hope, we had Yeicar (Perlaza) who made good progress in the first half, but we needed another player like Hope. You could see into the target; he came in and chipped the ball to Diego who finished it. We’ve been working on that in training for the past few weeks, so I’m glad it finally worked out. Forward Pablo Torre

In scoring his first goal of the season and the penalty kick

I felt confident today and this goal helps reinforce that. I woke up today with the right spirit, I wanted to score today. I am grateful to Javi (Cano) and my teammates for giving me extra confidence. Scoring the penalty kick was also good, as it gave more confidence for the upcoming matches. About Javis’ coaching style

He is like any coach who has emotions for the game. It is normal for him to show his feelings and express himself. We’re a family, and whether you’re starting out or sitting on the couch, he’ll help give you the confidence you need to get the job done.

