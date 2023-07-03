Ashes cricket 2023: Australians turn on each other after wild end to England Australia test

The cricketing world has been turned upside down after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey punched England’s Jonny Bairstow in controversial circumstances on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lords.

In a fiery session, tensions exploded when Bairstow went out of his way – almost immediately after ducking the last ball from a Cameron Green – and Carey took the moment to throw the ball back to the stumps.

Australia went on to win the Test, with the punching turning out to be the turning point, but it sent the cricketing world into a slump.

The dramatic end of day five has led a number of players, former stars, journalists and fans to take to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

Australians have turned against each other after 7News Australia said former cricketer Brad Hogg turned against his “own country”, while former player Ryan Harris lashed out at journalist Phil Rothfield. Photo/Getty Images

Despite being on the winning side of the incident, the highly controversial stumping has even divided Australians, with some of the country’s best-known sports players and journalists turning on each other.

Former Australian cricket star Ryan Harris took the opportunity to insult tabloid league journalist Phil Buzz Rothfield after Buzz stated that Carey’s lunge from Bairstow was a shocking way to take a wicket.

In response to Buzz’s request to recall Bairstow to the crease, Harris replied: “You’re struggling with rugby league, best you leave cricket alone!” Go to bed!

Former Australian cult hero Brad Hogg also fired on his own cricket team, stating that Bairstow was not out and batted to the sides for disrespecting the spirit of cricket.

Bairstow wicket, not out. The spirit of cricket pushed to the limit, he wrote.

No attempt to run, end of over, scratched crease then run for regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. [sic]

Hogg’s take on the matter led 7News Australia to write in a head that the left wrist spinner turns against his own country for speaking his mind.

7 News Australia accused former Australian player Brad Hogg of turning against his “own country”. Photo / 7 News Australia

On the other side of the ledger, a number of people have challenged England for crying over the incident where they claim Australia has broken the spirit of cricket.

The spotlight then turned firmly on England coach and former Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum.

He found himself in the line of fire after being called out for hypocrisy when he said Australia was playing against the spirit of the game.

It was more about the spirit of the game, McCullum said. As you get older and mature, you realize that the game and its spirit is something you need to protect. You have decisions to make right now, and they can affect games and people’s characters.

However, many fans on social media have pointed to several instances where McCullum had done a similar act during his career with the Black Caps.

In a clash between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka in 2006, McCullum fell short Muttiah Muralitharan, who had stepped out of his fold to celebrate a century ahead of Kumar Sangakkara.

In 2005, McCullum bumped Zimbabwe’s Chris Mpofu, who also left his crease to celebrate a milestone, when Blessing Mahwire reached 50.

In 2009, he made the same move as Careys when he threw down the stumps after England’s Paul Collingwood left his fold. After initially being called up, Collingwood was called back to the crease by then New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.

Fans called out McCullum for his short memory and hypocrisy after his comments as England coach.

Funny how it comes full circle, said one fan.

It wasn’t just McCullum under siege – sailor Stuart Broad was also called out after his antics on the field.

Broad was on offense after arriving at the crease following Bairstow’s sacking.

He was overheard on the punching mic saying that Carey’s punching was literally the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket before saying to the wicketkeeper, you’ll be forever remembered for that.

Broad didn’t stop there either. He continued to taunt the Australians, theatrically pretending to leave his fold and back out.

But social media was quick to call out Broad for his childish antics when he was Ashes’ villain in 2013 after he refused to walk despite clearly making first slip.

Broad is quick to point the finger at Carey and take the high road, but the evidence against him is damning.

It seems that the experienced sailor has a short memory.

Broad and Bairstow were also the first to celebrate last year when England lost Colin De Grandhomme, who fell outside his fold during a bizarre play.

While it wasn’t a like-for-like scenario, the Kiwi was caught napping on an LBW call and strayed beyond his crease trying to locate where the ball went.

He was up by then and England was happy not to withdraw his appeal.

In response to anger from Bairstow, Stokes and Broads at the decision, many former England greats hit back and called on them to get over it.

Ex-England captain Mike Atherton had no problem with the punching, saying: “England have nothing to complain about, it was a limp piece of cricket from Jonny Bairstow.”

Another former English skipper, Nasser Hussain, described Carey’s move as ruthless, smart, turned on.

Former player Eoin Morgan didn’t have a big problem with it either, saying “I don’t see it compromising the spirit of the game.”

English commentator and former Middlesex skipper Isabelle Westbury said the stumping was fair, pointing out that Ben Foake’s controversial stumping of Andrew Balbirnie in 2019 didn’t get nearly as much attention as Carey’s attempt.

Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin, whose career has been rife with controversial moments, including his involvement in a Mankad incident, took a different approach.

He took to Twitter and said that instead of focusing on the controversy, we should applaud the individual’s gaming intelligence and highlight Carey’s genius.

We need to get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from so far away in a Test match unless he or his team noticed a pattern of the batsman leaving his crease after leaving a ball as Bairstow did.

We should applaud the individual’s game intelligence rather than lead it to unfair play or the spirit of the game.

A gambler decided to lighten the mood by posting a video that has since gone viral showing a brawl at a venue accompanied by the caption: Jonny Bairstow greets the Australian team on the Long Room stairs at the end of the contest.

Social media also lit up with memes poking fun at Bairstow.

In a meme promoting the whiskey brand Johnnie Walker, the meme depicts human evolution.

At one end there is an image of a caveman, and over time he evolves before eventually becoming Bairstow, who is seen walking. It is accompanied by the caption Keep walking, Johnnie Walker.

Social media has poked fun at Johnny Bairstow. Photo / Facebook

Others also flooded social media at Bairstow’s expense.

Even the famous Abbey Road photo of The Beatles is involved in the Bairstow debate! Photo / Facebook

Johnny Bairstow has been the target of many online memes. Photo / Facebook