Is this RB the bargain of the 2023 design season?

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion about the fantasy walking back into the dead zone. There’s a section of concepts where the guaranteed volume backlogs seem to settle every year. The price is usually too high for a projection that is more fragile than most draftsmen would like to admit. For whatever reason, some running backs with safe volume fall through the cracks and later go into drafts. Rachel White seems to be that guy this year.

Can we afford to pass it on at its current design price, with little to no competition for touches?

Analysis of Rachaad Whites ADP

There are numerous strategies for evaluating a player’s worth in fantasy football. A common method is by looking at their ADP. However, the value of a player is not just about his ADP in itself. In positions like running back, where the workload is often shared, it is also crucial to consider their value relative to their teammates.

For example, if two running backs on the same team have ADPs that are close together, it may be a smart strategy to design the cheaper one. The rationale behind this is that the NFL season is unpredictable and the cheaper defenseman could end up getting more playing time due to injuries, performance or coaching decisions.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

On the other hand, if a running back has no teammates at his position who are drafted at all, that is a strong indication of how he is valued by the community. This situation usually means that the player is expected to take on most of the team’s workload.

In Rachaad White’s case, his lack of competition in the backfield could make him a valuable pick in fantasy drafts. It’s a perfect storm to field White from a structural standpoint, as it’s well selected when the wide receiver pit appears to be drying up. One of the reasons his draft award is so low is that the Tampa Bays’ overall win count stands at 6.5 and they will likely play from behind for much of the season. Overall, I think that’s actually a little bit overvalued. Especially in a situation where it turns out that one back takes care of most of the work.

White’s rookie year and a look ahead

Until November, White only had one game in which he cracked 40% of offensive snaps for Tampa Bay. Even if he didn’t touch the field that much, he could still be seen in the passing game. Over the first nine weeks of the season, White averaged just under three goals per game. From Weeks 12-17, his use of pass games grew quite a bit; White scored an average of 5.5 goals per game on that stretch.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

However, his use on the ground was a bit all over the place. As of week 4 White had anywhere from 22 to four rushes. With 31 high-value touches during the week 12-17 stretch, White tied for sixth in the NFL. his teammate, Leonard Fournetwas third during that span with 36. From a team standpoint, that’s a huge chunk of HVTs that have been released that have to go somewhere.

As a primary running back, it’s reasonable to expect most of these to go to White in the 2023 season.

This expectation is another reason why I’m not overly concerned about Tampa Bay’s projected profit limiting white’s fantasy value. High-value touches, such as targets, do not disappear if a team falls behind. Throughout his seasons as head coach, teams coached by Todd Bowles have averaged 12th in the league in RB goal share. In his senior season, the team finished in fourth place in a year he finished with Bilal Powell as his primary defenseman.

Conclusion

White’s role in the Tampa Bay offense grew significantly over the course of his rookie season. Despite a slow start, his use in both the passing and rushing game increased, especially from week 12. With no significant free agent transfers and no backs in the draft, there should be volume for White.

In a rewording, I like to take it at cost, as the RB26 ADP it currently sits on on Yahoo is absurd. I’m usually on Team ADP is efficient, but this one makes no sense.

He is currently Yahoo’s 27th ranked RB in half PPR scores.

In best ball tournaments I pick up as much of him as I can.

If you ask me how much exposure to Rachaad White is too much, in the immortal words of Cady Heron, the limit does not exist.

This article originally appeared on 4for4.com

Matt Jones has been a fantasy writer on various sites for the past eight years. He uses a data-driven approach to find trends and patterns that you can use for all-season use and DFS. Find him on Twitter @Matt JonesTFR.

More analysis from 4for4: 5 QBs come from outlier touchdown seasons