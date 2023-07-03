Bedard effect crosses borders after Indiana boy finds passion for hockey





The Connor Bedard Effect has made its mark on Western Hockey League rinks this season, selling out after selling out. However, it didn’t stop there. An Indiana boy found a new dream and followed in the footsteps of number 98. On April 1, 2022, the Regina Pats were defeated by the Winnipeg Ice 7-0 at home. But in the seats that night, a spark ignited for Fletcher Boynton. I had a lot of fun even though I was frustrated with how they played because they literally didn’t score a single goal,” he said. Hailing from the non-traditional hockey state of Indiana, then six-year-old Fletcher had never shown much interest in the sport. Until he saw number 98. Fletcher’s grandfather Gerry took him to that first game. The next day, Fletcher was fitted for his first pair of skates and bought his first stick and a puck. “The funny thing is when I was little I said I would never play hockey,” he said. “We had to go back to Indiana to skate,” Gerry explained. He spent all summer learning how to skate.’ Although he fell many times, Fletcher got up again and again. Honing his skills to be like Connor. “It’s just amazing how he can be really nice and really good too, Fletcher said. He’s just a really good hockey player.” Fletcher would return to Regina to watch Bedard and the Pats in the 2023 WHL playoffs, with the new skater winning his own league championship in his first full season at home in Indiana. Then a birthday surprise when his favorite player was expected to be selected by the NHL team closest to him. “I think it’s amazing how using those figures in hockey gets those players that we can look up to get excited about hockey for those kids who want to get involved in hockey and then grow the sport so that more people can participate and there are more opportunities Fletcher’s mother, Virginia Boynton, told CTV News. Whereas before Bedard’s selection he had a few favorite teams. When asked if he is still a Regina Pats fan; Fletcher’s answer was simple. Yes, and now a Chicago Blackhawks fan.” Proof that the Bedard effect can cross borders. Growing the game into the next generation.

