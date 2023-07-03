County characters: Martha Scudder knows that love goes a long way

It’s not possible to remember everything that sticky notes and old friends are for, but a cluttered bulletin board of reminders can obscure those early memories.

Martha Scudder, operator of Oak Gables Bed and Breakfast and a longtime daycare owner, has worked with children most of her life and is part of those early memories.

Who thought I could make it work? said Scudder. I was 48 when I moved and started the nursery. I was sent a brochure from Sothebys, four pages in colour, and I said to myself, that looks promising, I could have a nursery on the ground floor.

Scudder moved to Damariscotta in January 1983 to care for her mother, Rebecca Preston. Preston held the Boston Post baton, given to Lincoln County’s oldest resident, before her death at age 107.

By September, Scudder had started a nursery and bed-and-breakfast. She said she needs to jump-start her businesses, citing property taxes that are not likely to drop any time soon.

In the mid-2000s, she moved away from the nursery to focus on the bed-and-breakfast business, which she still runs today.

Scudder grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, outside of Chicago. She said there was no connection between her businesses called Oak Gables and where she grew up; the previous owners, the Freeman family, had given the place the name it has today. The Freemans also owned what became Round Top Farm in Damariscotta.

While Scudder ran the nursery on the ground floor of the main house, she also ran the bed and breakfast upstairs and in another house on the property.

I cooked breakfast for the guests and then ran downstairs to join the kids, Scudder said. She had helpers who worked with the children until she finished cooking.

I have always loved small children. I think they’re terribly cute, she said.

Scudder said that while both businesses kept her busy, she was lucky to have had wonderful children and parents.

There wasn’t a bad one in the bunch, she said. I was lucky to have nice parents who believed in me.

Scudder got her start teaching kindergarten in Tucson, Ariz, where she pursued a degree in education and graduated from the University of Arizona.

Her first opportunity to teach after college was in the same classroom where she did her practical classes. Scudder said she enjoyed being involved in the community and working with the families; she said she always wanted to help wherever she could.

I went around the community talking to my students’ families if they had problems, and one time I got permission from the schools to take everyone to the circus, Scudder said with a chuckle.

Thinking back to her first day of class, her eyes widened and she said that no other desk could fit in the crowded room.

I walked into the classroom and I had 42 kids there. Most of them didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak much Spanish. It was really a journey. But I told myself I was going to make this work, and I did, and it was worth it, she said.

Scudder taught in Arizona for three years after graduation. She said the Arizona school held a party for her when she decided to leave for California, where she taught for the next 18 years.

Because I was young I thought I should see other places and whatever, I went to Manhattan Beach in California where I got another job teaching kids, Scudder said.

Scudder was married during that time and then divorced. After the divorce, she said she was determined to make something of herself.

Maybe I should move east so I can still enjoy my parents as long as I have them, Scudder said. And then I thought, well, while I’m here, I bet I can start my own preschool.

Scudder said she was stunned when she was able to buy the Oak Gables estate. When she saw the place’s brochure, she knew it was the perfect place for her bed-and-breakfast and nursery.

Early education classes vary in approach and style, but Scudder felt there were a few key takeaways for the kids.

It was important to me to learn to respect each other: they may have differences, but they should be able to treat each other with respect, she said.

Even when a child had a problem and behaved badly, Scudder said she thought they had momentarily forgotten their manners.

It’s not that (the manners) weren’t there. They just forgot. I never wanted the kids to think they were bad, Scudder said. It was a joy to watch them learn to live and play together.

Scudder emphasized the importance of feeling included, saying that when she arrived at the Midcoast, she immediately felt like she belonged. She said having good manners and being sincere about those manners can help you make meaningful connections.

If you have good manners, people may feel more comfortable being around you. No false manners either, Scudder said. Genuine sincere manners, caring and respect for those around you will make your life easier.

When it came to teaching, I tried not to chase them all the time, she said. I wanted them to feel good about themselves. If I always scolded, I would get that back. I loved all the children. Some needed more effort than others, but all were good.

Scudder, while known for her work with children and the bed-and-breakfast, has a lesser known fame as a decorated table tennis player.

I’m not a fancy player, but a stubborn one, she said.

Scudder started playing table tennis in elementary school in the basement of her youth church. She doesn’t remember how well she did, but said she got a few trophies.

According to the Maine Table Tennis website, Scudder placed second in the 1996 tournament in the women’s division and is a top 75 table tennis player in the state of Maine for both men and women. Her last ranked match was in 2004.

The boathouse on the Oak Gables property contains a tournament quality ping pong table.

Love goes a long way, she said of the lessons she learned from a lifetime of working with children. I do miss those days. They were something special.

I tried not to have my classrooms or daycare structured in such a way that the kids couldn’t make mistakes, Scudder said. That’s part of life; you are going to make mistakes every now and then.

