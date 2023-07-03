Quality performance makes FCC players want to play more with New England

On most nights, and at least some nights, a 2-2 draw between two top teams can do the trick. But not on Saturday night at TQL Stadium. Not for this FC Cincinnati team.

FC Cincinnati scored an equalizing goal in the 55th minute to earn a 2–2 draw with the second-placed Supporters Shield standings club, New England Revolution. Still, the enduring takeaway was that three points were up for grabs given the quality of play from Orange and Blue.

I felt like there were three points for us. FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said after the game, “I think the disappointment is in the way we created chances and how we gave them away. Based on the performance, we were a few points short tonight.

FC Cincinnati spent the early moments of the game dominant over the visiting New England Revolution. They dominated possession and had more shots, more shots on target, interceptions, a higher xG (more than three times) and many more risky chances.

Orange and Blue even came first on the board. Scoring in the 11th minute on a sensational team build that was secured by a touch from Dominique Badji for his third goal of the season. A goal that was only made possible by a perfectly placed pass from striker Yuya Kuba.

That’s when the source of happiness is turned off. FCC continued to dominate, but they were unable to capitalize. Meanwhile, the New England Revolution didn’t have many chances. Still, with what luck they got, they took advantage of a 2-1 lead less than 15 minutes later.

The first Revolution goal came from an own goal after Roman Celentano accidentally hit a save shot directly off Badji’s foot, which ricocheted back into the net. An unfortunate breakup.

The second came just nine minutes later when Ray Gaddis missed an attempted clearance in the penalty area, which landed on the foot of Gustavo Bou, who, after one touch, put the shot just past Celentano’s outstretched glove.

To admit that way, we know it’s preventable and you have an idea of ​​how to eliminate those moments, Noonan said of the unfortunate situations leading up to the goals. well, it was a good response.”

For the first time this season, FC Cincinnati was 2-1 behind in the dressing room at home. The Orange and Blue threatened to lose ground in the MLS standings and win their record series at home.

Since joining MLS, FC Cincinnati has never come from behind to win while going to the locker room at the half. With an all-time 0-46-4 record at half-time deficit and a 0-16-1 record at home, if FCC wanted to continue their potentially historic winning streak at TQL Stadium, they would play in the second half and doing something they had never done before.

The second half started the same way the first ended; the high-risk game controlled by Orange and Blue. But it wasn’t until the 55th minute that Dominique Badji again found the slightest chance to score the equalizer.

It was just a great ball from (Luciano Acosta) that I happened to cut back on my favored left foot and I just cornered it, striker Badji said. It’s football. Sometimes you’re not going to score every chance you create if we have the same performance on any given day, we scored more than we missed.

Badji played the hero for FCC, scoring both goals and earning praise from his gaffer for taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him. But because the result wasn’t what Orange and Blue were looking for, the feeling in the FCC locker room was one of wanting more.

Goals feel a bit different when you don’t win. Badji added, I think the result would have been good for a lot of teams, but we hold ourselves to a higher standard and so it feels good (to play well), but it’s not satisfying.

The result led to mixed feelings in the locker room. On the one hand, it was clear that the home team felt they had played with quality and created enough chances to win the game, but on the other hand, winning at home is essential.

We played well, we had a lot of energy, defender Yerson Mosquera said after the game: ‘We had the game under control, we have to win at home.

Yes, we played well overall, but we had a lot of chances and we didn’t take them, Kubo added. We made 12 or 13 shots and we only scored two and that’s not enough. But we still got a point.

FC Cincinnati’s performance was encouraging for players and coaches alike, as it earned a come-from-behind point and showed a significant recovery from their last outing, where the Orange and Blue were beaten by DC United.

The other factor in the evening’s game was the weather; with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and humidity between 75% and 85%, the elements played an important role in the development of the game.

The boys put a lot into it tonight, Noonan said of his team’s efforts. You can see the temperatures affected the game, the pace, the recoveries, but they pushed through.