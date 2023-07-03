Disney+ Hotstar India: Cricket rights loss could help bottom line





The loss of streaming rights to the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament has been a blessing in disguise for Indian market leader Disney+ Hotstar, according to a study by Ampere Analysis. Disney won broadcast rights but ceded streaming rights to rival JioCinema, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Ampere estimates that this “saved the company a figure just short of double its total streaming revenue over the past five years.” Despite the recent decline in subscribers, Disney+ Hotstar is still the market leader and has a streaming market share of 29%, according to Ampere. As of Q1 2023, Disney+ Hotstar had around 50 million subscriptions, much more than other global SVODs in India, including Amazon Prime Video (12.4 million) and Netflix (6.2 million). However, that is compared to some 61 million subscribers in October 2022. Declining ad revenue could lead to a strategic rethink for Disney, Variety had predicted in March and it turned out to be true. Instead of attracting new subscribers at all costs, Disney+ Hotstar is focusing on profitability and increasing ARPU (Average Revenue per User), according to the Ampere study. Ampere points out caution regarding spending on acquired content. It cites examples of Disney breaking the licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in March and did not bid for rights to distribute Paramount and NBCU titles in India. Content from all three Hollywood studios is now on Ambani’s JioCinema platform. The Ampere study shows that to support ARPU growth, Disney+ Hotstar also needs to review its partnerships with mobile telcos and encourage direct subscriptions. It currently has distribution agreements with Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, with some mobile or broadband customers enjoying free access to Disney+ Hotstar. These bundle deals increase service adoption and support ad sales reach, but negatively impact subscription ARPU. Disney+ Hotstar’s ARPU was only $0.59 [per month] in 2023Q1, about 10 times lower than the $6.47 of the global Disney+ service. Orina Zhao, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis said: “As India seeks to maintain its position as the world’s third largest SVOD market after the US and China with an expected growth to 180 million subscriptions by 2027, it is important for Disney+ Hotstar to content releases and subscription retention and acquisition. JioCinema is expected to announce more standard subscription plans later this year, increasing direct competition with existing players and changing the market’s ecosystem. Disney+ Hotstar still owns 123 of the 500 most popular titles in India, according to Ampere estimates, placing it behind Amazon Prime but ahead of Netflix (117 titles) and well ahead of JioCinema (38 titles), but now needs to find new sustainable strategies to improve profitability while maintaining the significant subscriber base in India.” JioCinema is building a list of 100 titles of original shows and movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/tv/asia/disney-hotstar-subscriptions-sports-rights-1235660279/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos