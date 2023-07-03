How hard is the wsu Cougar Football schedule?

Good morning! Today is Sunday, July 2, 2023, or about 42,069 days since Kirk Schulz first said a Pac-12 media deal was imminent.

Anyway, we are not here to discuss this equally nonsensical and rather important topic, because it is and always has been meaningless.

Let’s talk about 2023 football instead! The folks at CBS Sports watch all the Power Five conference teams power of the schedule, and this week it was the Pac-12s’ turn. According to these folks, the Washington State Cougars have a relatively easy schedule by comparison — clocking in 10th out of 12 conference teams — even though they’re up against a tough non-conference opponent in the Wisconsin badgers.

Washington State misses USC and Utah to get the three bottom feeders (Arizona state, Colorado and Stanford). While the conference slate features challenging road games against Oregon and Washington, the absence of the Utes and Trojans is enough to put this schedule firmly on the easy side compared to some others in the league.

That miss in Utah seems especially relieving considering the Utes have had WSUs lately, despite the fact that WSU could have won the last three matchups and definitely should have won the 2020 and 2022 games. And while things seem to be on the upswing in Colorado, it will likely take at least a season or two before Deion Sanders can get his players all moving in the right direction.

At ESPN, Bill Connelly has applied his often accurate, but sometimes baffling, algorithms to the teams occupying the Pac-12 North in an effort to predict the outcomes for 2023. Since it’s a payment link, I won’t copy and paste the whole thing. I will say that Connelly has WSU at #58 in his SP+ ranking and expects the Cougs to win four Pac-12 games, with a likely 6-6 finish. Seems about right to me!

Connelly summed up WSU’s 2022 season perfectly in just two sentences:

Defense was relative strength, but the Cougars allowed 34 points per game and 7.0 yards per game against those top-20 teams. The offense had its moments, but only averaged 12.5 points per game against top-40 defenses.

12.5 points per game against good teams. Twelve Point Five. Needless to say, one more repeat of that and WSU will be lucky enough to win five games. The guess here is that we’re seeing a noticeable improvement in offensive production (with the offensive line improving enough to be just below average, inshallah), but a similar decline in defense given attrition, especially at linebacker. That all adds up to something close to 6-6, which is fine. But guys, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if you guys, you know, won a bowl game for once. No really.

In the meantime, now that it’s July, we can officially say Pac-12 Media Day is this month! We can also say that the training camp starts next month! Woooooooooooo!

Crootin

WSU’s streak of verbal commitments continued late into the week, with an offensive lineman (GRADE A BEEF STEAK EATER HOSS!!!) and safety joining the mix.

I am very happy that these two guys are going to WSU. I have no idea if it will work.

Basketball

It was a big week on the baseball front, as WSU officially announced the hiring of new coach Nathan Choate.

After the grab and grin, Choate answered questions from the assembled media.

Choate came in quickly announcing his assistant staff also by keeping recruiting coordinator Jake Valentine and bringing Joe Perez and Eric Hutting on board.

Good luck to the new baseball skipper!

This week in parenting

The undersigned was on his way again, more about that later, but it was another pretty busy week for the children. After returning from Boy Scout summer camp on Saturday, the teen was given a full day to recuperate before reporting for Junior ROTC summer leadership school at 5:45 a.m. Monday. Ms. Kendall videotaped the proceedings, which consisted mostly of Navy and Air Force personnel yelling at the young cadets to get their act together. Brought back some old and not so fond memories! But mostly I caught myself laughing.

We picked him up at the graduation on Friday and saw all the cool stuff they had to do, including a tour of a mighty AC-130 Gunship, a flight in the back of the lesser-than-great MC-130 Combat Talon, and a simulated pilot rescue mission. The one thing I was most curious about was if the number of push-ups he did outweighed the number of mosquito bites on his legs. Both numbers run into the hundreds, I think. But despite the fact that the cadets were up at 5 a.m. every day and also that they (GASP) couldn’t access their phones (!!!), they all had a great time. As any good parent would, I took him out to celebrate… at a local craft beer pub, where he got to see me tip a few. #best dad ever

The 11-year-old spent much of the week trying to see if his bangs now reach his upper lip. Not far to go now! Many weeks before that, since summer vacation is where previous school years’ learning goes down, I had given him a task. After reading the book of his choice, he had to provide me with a book report no later than June 20th. The only restriction was that it had to be between 700 and 800 words. He initially chose a book he had bought from Barnes and Noble. It soon became clear that he thought he could consume the contents of the book by playing a few hours a day on the Xbox. Seems like flawed logic!

About 10 days before the report was due, I noticed that he was reading another book. When I asked why he had switched, he said he liked the new book better, and it became clear that his logic for the switch was: if I choose another book, my due date will be later! lol no. So June 20th came and went, and my intention was to cut off all XBox and phone privileges, until Ms. Kendall pointed out that the ban would take effect as soon as I left town, forcing her to endure the litany of whining and complaining. So I softened and limited him to 60 minutes of Xbox and 30 minutes of phone time.

The report has now been declared ready for father’s inspection, after he had to edit it under 800 words, which turned into another negotiation. You said 700-800 words, so more than 800 words should be better, right?! He then received a short lecture on word editing.

Stories from the road

Your intrepid codger was in the fine city of Chicago for work last week, which presented an opportunity to meet CougCenters Grand Poobah, Emma Weightman, for a few cold drinks. Mrs. Weightman didn’t let the moment pass without forcefully arming the old man to attempt a shot of Malort. Let’s go to the band.

Hard to describe, but I’ll try. It was one of those things where you first thought, this isn’t so bad, and then about 10 seconds later you thought, did I just drink a mixture of the original flavor Listerine and hydrogen peroxide?

Nevertheless it was very pleasant to sit with Emma and her friends at the waterhole nearby and shoot the wind, and if I hadn’t been such an old man I probably would have hung around for a while and enjoyed the company to have. Unfortunately.

Non-sports

This article spoke to me like no other. If you’re a person of a certain age, this is the best thing you’ve read in a long time.

Life before cellphones: the barely credible activities of young people after work in 2002 Before cell phones and the internet, our after-work lives were so rich and productive you’d hardly believe it.