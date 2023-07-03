MATCH GUIDE | Revs at New York Red Bulls (July 8, 2023)





RECENT FORM VS. NEW YORK RED BULL

This series is approaching a century of confrontations as Saturday night’s encounter will be the 95th all-time between this pair of MLS originals. New England dropped both encounters last year to complete a streak of three straight series wins, including a 2-1 loss at the Red Bull Arena where the Revs are just 2-11-2 against RBNY in all competitions . However, one of those two wins came just two years ago, in July 2021, when the Revs pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win.

The Revs (10-3-7, 37 pts) will carry a seven-game undefeated streak (3-0-4) into the weekend after becoming the first visiting team to take home a point from TQL Stadium last Saturday . from a 2-2 draw with Shield league leaders FC Cincinnati. Gustavo Bou played in both goals and forced an own goal before scoring his fourth of the season, and MLS All-Star Djordje Petrovi made five saves to keep the Revs within seven points of the league leader. The point was the Revolution’s 13th of their travels this season (3-3-4), tied for third overall league-wide.

Coming off a 2-1 loss at the Columbus Crew, the Red Bulls (5-7-8, 23 points) are three points short of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, having managed just one win from 10 road games. They were solid at the Red Bull Arena, but went 4-2-4 at home, including a 4-0 win over Atlanta United the last time out. Interim head coach Troy Lesesne has the Red Bulls playing a miserly style as their 20 goals conceded are the third lowest in the MLS, but likewise their 18 goals scored are tied for the second fewest in the entire league.

After this weekend’s trip to New Jersey, the Revs come home for two games in four days against Atlanta United and D.C. United before returning to Red Bull Arena for the second time in two weeks to advance to the Leagues group stage. cup start.

Overall record vs. Red Bulls: 40-34-20

Away record vs. Red Bulls: 12-26-10

Last meeting at Gillette Stadium: Red Bulls 1, Revs 0 (April 2, 2022)

Last meeting in Red Bull Arena: Red Bulls 2, revs 1 (September 10, 2022)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.revolutionsoccer.net/news/matchday-guide-revs-at-new-york-red-bulls-july-8-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos