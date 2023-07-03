Roman Prokes: the world’s best stringer for tennis rackets | Tennis

OOn a Super Bowl Sunday afternoon in 2022, with the vast majority of Gothams residents huddled at home waiting for the big game to start, I made the short drive from Manhattan to a tennis club across the East River in Queens . The reason: Roman Prokes, racket tensioner and all-round equipment guru for the pros, gave my son adapted racket advice. In other words, my son received the same advice and attention to his gear that Prokes has given countless professionals.

Prokes carefully examined my son’s racket and got the exact weight of the stick (even though rackets have a stated weight, the same exact racket will often differ by a few grams, he told me at the time). He then arranged an hour-long batting session with a club professional and let my son try 10 different rackets with different string configurations before deciding which one he felt was best for his game. My son walked away with a new racket and the results, whether coincidental or not, were impressive: he went on to win his next two tournaments.

Proke’s journey from immigrant to world-famous stringer is a classic American story. He left communist Czechoslovakia and made his way to the United States, where he worked a series of odd jobs, including taxi driver, before finding work at a tennis club. He quickly realized he had tremendous skill in the niche industry and was soon stringing rackets for John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Martina Navratilova and others.

But without a doubt, Proke’s greatest claim to fame is his still-ongoing collaboration with Andre Agassi. From the time Agassi was 20 years old, Prokes traveled to every tournament with the Hall of Famer for the rest of his career. In his wide open, Agassi was frankly rhapsodic in his praise of Prokes:

My racket stringer is old school, a Czech artist named Roman. He is the best and he should be: a steady job can make the difference in a game, and a game can make the difference in a career, and a career can make the difference in countless lives. If I take a fresh racket out of my bag and try to serve out a match, the string tension can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Because I play for my family, my charitable foundation, my school, every string is like a wire in an airplane engine. Roman is so important to my playing that I take it with me on the road. Officially he lives in New York, but when I play at Wimbledon he lives in London, and when I play at the French Open he is in Paris. I’ll sit with Roman and watch him strut some rackets: I’m calmed, grounded, inspired by watching a craftsman. It reminds me of the special importance in this world of good work.

And to this day, Prokes and Agassi discuss the finer details of rackets and strings. Agassi briefly coached Novak Djokovic in 2017 and 2018, and during this partnership, Prokes, with the help of Agassi, teamed up with Djokovic. I redesigned the Novak frame together with Andre Agassi, a lot of work, seems to have paid off, Prokes told me. We watched him play and decided that the racket was not made for today’s tennis; it was made for tennis two or three years ago. So we made certain suggestions, created specific demos, models and samples, and sure enough, he loved it right away.

Although Prokes no longer travels with the pros, he still serves many of them from his shop in Manhattan, which he runs with his wife, who is also a stringer. (It’s truly a family affair, as his son Sean oversees the stringing at the USTA national campus in Orlando.) Cards along the wall indicate the names of the players: Frances Tiafoe (who made his top-10 debut last week made), Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, among them. Prokes also consults on racket technology with Solinco, a company known for its increasingly popular strings.

Stringing for the top players requires constant tinkering. While a solid junior or recreational player may not notice the subtle differences that a small adjustment to their strings makes, it is different for the pros.

They just have a good feeling, so they know what they need and want. Pros are constantly adjusting the tension, most of them daily. Depends on surface, elevation, how fast the track is, temperature, etc., says Prokes.

Decades ago, for pros and amateurs alike, there were basically two choices for strings: natural gut and nylon. Now, with the ever-evolving string technology, there are literally hundreds of string options and configurations. It’s a dizzying and often confusing array of choices.

With the pros, Prokes told me, there are tons of choices these days, it still boils down to three silos on a pro level. One is gut usually used as a hybrid with different polyester strings; polyester strings nowadays more and more players use mixes of different strings, different main types and crosses, and finally polyester mixed with multifilament.

When Agassi first tried polyester (poly) strings he said it felt like cheating, the strings made such a big difference. Prokes says Poly strings really are the biggest game changer in the last two or three decades. I was there with the original players who used poly (Mark Woodforde, Guga Kuerten and a few others). Since then there are still huge changes going on with poly strings, the choices are endless. Without poly, the current game could not be played as it is today.

Some sections of the tennis cognoscenti lament this fact as poly strings have allowed players of all skill levels to make huge swings as there is such a huge margin of error with the poly setups that base games aggressive dominance over the touch, serve-and-emphasize even more. volley style, a style that is officially in danger of extinction on the pro tour.

And there are some physical issues with the poly strings. Prokes says you should be careful about what you recommend to players with strings and rackets, very important not only for performance, but also for injury prevention. Super important to choose the right frame, from young small children to the older generation and everything in between. I do the field consultations with all players, all levels and all ages. I have doctors sending me players with injuries that may be frame related. We review everything and then point players in the right direction. Not really different from what I did with the Djokovic frame, I do this for everyone.

Ultimately, of course, equipment can never trump talent. One must have the natural physical ability to compete at a higher level. But that small percentage can make a big difference, says Prokes.