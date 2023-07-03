





Leander, Oxford Brookes and Thames dominate at Henley Royal Regatta Of the 26 events at Henley Royal, 21 were finals with representatives from at least one of Leander Club, Oxford Brookes University BC or Thames RC, and teams or athletes from these top triads lifted 17 trophies. Leander crews or athletes scored eight victories, including six from the open level events. The GB men’s eight won the Big in Leander/Oxford Brookes University/Plymouth ARC/Newcastle University colours; the GB ladies four race as Leander/Imperial College/Marlow won the Village; the GB men’s quad of Leander/Nottingham/Twickenham won the Queen Mother by just half a length after a thrilling race, which saw the Polish quad lead in Fawley and the GB women’s squad representing Leicester/Leander/Bann won the Princess Grace. Both GB pairs won their events in Leander colors – Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom Joris take the drinking cups and Rebecca Edwards and Chloe Brew de Hambleden. Leander’s other two victories were in the Prince of Wales and the fawley – the latter after an extremely impressive display of crew rowing in the semi-final against Windsor Boys’ School, where the crews lined up side by side the whole way and were only meters apart on the line. As well as representation in the BigIn winning GB eight, the Brookes crews won six events, including both student eights events – the Temple and the Islandjust like the Ladies’the stewardsthe Visitors and the Prince Albert. Despite being an intermediate level event, the winning time is in the final of the Visitors was 10 seconds faster than that clocked by the GB four in the higher level Stewards final, although the GB crew had been led to the Barrier and Fawley before settling for a solid cruise that still allowed them an easy to pass judgement. Thames dominated the club events, winning both Club eights – the Thames and the War grave – just like the Britain. It is the fifth time since 2015 that the club has won the Thames Cup. Three other British clubs joined those who took home the famous red boxes with a Henley medal: London RC won the Wyfold; Tideway Scullers were ecstatic about the diamond jubilee; and St Edward’s the Princess Elisabeth. Earlier in the week, Llandaff RC had become the first open club side to compete in the PE, underlining their place in rowing history by also winning their first round. Llandaff coach Ole Schlottmann, whose son sat in the seven seats, said: I’m really proud of what we did today. It’s not just for the guys. I think we have achieved something here for Britain to actually make rowing more accessible. It will do wonders for the British Junior Rowing Team. Six events went abroad: The Canadians defeated the GB women’s eight in the final of the remenham; World silver medalists Aleix Garcia Pujolar and Rodrigo Conde Romero became the first ever Spanish side to win at Henley Royal and also beat the GB side in the final of the Doubletwo; German world champion Olli Zeidler retained the diamonds; Ukraine’s Daina Dymchenko, who now represents Azerbaijan, won the Princess Royal; the Canadian lightweight double sculls of Jill Moffat and Jen Casson won the Disturb; and Greenwich Crew, USA won the Prince Phillip. Conditions were decent all week, apart from a few nuisance showers on Friday, but a stiff headwind on most days meant this wasn’t quite a record year – although in heats on Thursday Brookes lowered records to both the Barrier and Fawley for the Island, while Winter Park Crew, USA knocked two seconds off the record to the Barrier and eight seconds off the record to the finish for the Prince Philip shortly before St Catherine’s School, Australia took another second off that Barrier record. Complete results

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.britishrowing.org/2023/07/leander-oxford-brookes-and-thames-dominate-at-henley-royal-regatta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos