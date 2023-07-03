Cricket dispute has Australia leading England in ashes





It just wasn’t cricket. Even as salaries rise and stakes rise, professional cricket has maintained the idea of ​​being a game for men and women, with players held to a higher standard of sportsmanship. Ball doctoring and betting scandals have taken some of the luster off the game’s traditions, but the sense that fair play is the ultimate goal lingers, especially at Lords, the London venue that is the traditional home of cricket. But an incident on Sunday in the Ashes series between England and Australia sparked a fierce dispute between supporters of both teams, a comment from a prime minister and even some ugly scenes at Lords’ hallowed grounds. England trailed 1–0 in the five-game series with the second game coming into play on the fifth and final day.

England’s Jonny Bairstow passed a ball from the Australian bowler and then, thinking the game was over, took a step or two forward. He had left his crease, the rough equivalent of a runner stepping out of the bag. But the ball wasn’t dead yet, and the quick-thinking Australian wicket-keeper, Alex Carey, threw it in, knocking over the wicket, and Bairstow was called out. No one disputed that the umpires were right in calling him out. The question was whether the Australians who exploited Bairstow’s casual steps did not stay in the spirit of the game. The largely English audience thought so, and boos and chants of Same old Aussies, always cheating, rang out from the floor. (The chant seemed to refer in part to Australians caught ball doctoring in 2018.) As the Australians left for lunch, they passed the members-only Long Room, normally a solemn shrine to cricket. There they were surrounded and confronted by angry members of the venerable Marylebone Cricket Club, many of them quite venerable themselves.

The club announced that three members were suspended following the incident.

The response was swift, reaching as high as Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. His spokesman said Sunak believed the game violated the spirit of the game. England captain Ben Stokes said: “For Australia, now was the time to win the game. Would I want to win a game like that? The answer for me is no. The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, understandably saw it differently: I thought it was fair. It’s very common for goalkeepers to do. Jonny left his fold. Leave the rest to the umpires. Australia, aided by Bairstow’s sacking, went on to win the Test to take an almost unassailable 2–0 lead in the five-game series. It’s a deep hole: only once has a team come back to win the Ashes from such a deficit: Australia in 1937. Test No. 3 starts on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/03/sports/cricket/england-australia-ashes-dispute.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos