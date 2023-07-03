LTA chief insists UK tennis moving in right direction after grand slam wins | Wimbledon 2023

The Lawn Tennis Association has urged that British tennis is moving in the right direction a decade after Andy Murray’s first win at Wimbledon, although it admits more needs to be done.

Speaking exclusively to The Guardian, LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd pointed out that Britain now had more players in the top 200 than at any time in the last 40 years and was also the only country, other than Spain, to have produced both . male and female grand slam champions in the past decade.

On the eve of Murray’s Wimbledon first round match against British No. 7 Ryan Peniston, Lloyd also claimed that the base game was booming, with 10% of the country picking up a racket at least once a year.

In 2013, Andy was the only British male player in the top 200 in the world, he said. Recently we’ve had four men in the top 50 in the world. In 2013 we had three women in the top 150, now we have double that number. Overall, British tennis has had more top 200 players in the last year than at any time in the last 40 years and our wheelchair tennis players continue to lead the world.

As a funding body for British tennis, the LTA provides substantial grassroots support, as well as funding for elite players to progress from talented teenagers to the top of the sport.

However, there is criticism in some quarters that despite the LTA spending of more than 14.2 million years on elite players, British stars have not achieved lasting success at grand slams, except for Murray. However, Lloyd insisted that British tennis had a lot to be proud of.

We know that for the general public nothing is as resonant as a grand slam victory, but producing grand slam champions is not easy. Only two countries have produced both male and female grand slam singles champions in the past 10 years, he said. Ourselves, with Andy and Emma Raducanu, and Spain.

The nature of top sport means there will be ups and downs, but we are committed to building on Andy’s incredible achievements and giving British players a real chance of success now and in the future. We are moving in the right direction, but there is still a way to go.

Emma Raducanu, photographed competing against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open in January, achieved grand slam success for Great Britain in 2021. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

Lloyd also gave an optimistic assessment of the game’s lower levels, saying participation is increasing for both men and women, and in every part of Britain.