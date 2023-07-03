Individual Olympic sports must prevail





Boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton, shooting, taekwondo, karate, swimming and shooting are the Olympic sports that we should treat as a priority. With all due respect to the group events, it is the Olympics that the world admires and awaits as the ultimate challenge. While this is the norm, FIFA World Cup is an exception. Which simply means that the government should treat individual events separately from the team events. Budget is never enough, especially when we now have over 60 sporting events here that expect to be treated the same way. PSC’s task will always be difficult as every other national association expects equal treatment for a meager amount of money. Now you all understand why we are only ranked 5th out of 11 countries in South East Asia. Spreading the sun is a long and hard climb. Despite the fact that the main task of PSC is also to develop our base program i.e. Batang Pinoy, Palarong Pambansa and Philippine National Games. Plus the successful University Games for the private collegiate athletes. What a gigantic task for PSC. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Table tennis and badminton should get more support Last week, the Philippine Table Tennis Association under its president Ting Ledesma held an invitational tournament in Bacolod City that was witnessed by a huge crowd. No height problem. Advantageous for the smaller people, especially Asians. And this is an OLYMPIC sport in which we can excel. Kudos to Ting, who is also playing the game competitively so far. He knows what he’s talking about. In China they excel here, because I once saw a school with hundreds of tables for primary school students, just for this specific sport. The same goes for badminton, gymnastics and weightlifting. This is Grass Roots. You don’t call collegiate leagues grassroots. Basic rule guys. We discovered our golden girl Hidilyn when she was 12 years old. Never forget that and God did the rest. Hallelujah! Truth behind PH women’s basketball Recently, the Philippine women’s basketball team was seen getting beaten up by the Japanese dolls during FIBA ​​qualifying. Of course I saw two American imports for the geishas when we only had one. That means a lot of difference. What ruined my morning on the same day was watching the South Korean women’s basketball team play New Zealand beauty shot for shot. I didn’t see the end because I was frustrated to know how the Koreans improved a lot today. Means they have a better basic program than ours. Which also means that even if you win the SEA Games crown in this sport, we’re nowhere from the truth so far. While we enjoy beating Taiwan by a few points, remember that losing to Australia by 71 points isn’t funny either. So let’s not kid ourselves, even if it’s our national sport. 400 athletes for the Asian Games? Hey, that’s human money we’re using. Never forget that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/07/04/sports/individial-olympic-sports-must-prevail/1899044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos