‘Is it only for Indians?’: Gambhir shoots down ‘sleds’ after controversy in Bairstow | Cricket

The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test has sent temperatures soaring everywhere. Bairstow was driven out by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey after he felt the ball was dead, but in reality was not. Wandering outside the crease after releasing the ball, thinking it was the end of the over, an alert Carey threw the ball back onto the stumps to cause a runout. It was very well within the rules and although Bairstow was handed out it sparked the whole ‘spirit of the game’ debate with many questioning Australia’s tactics and getting a wicket the way they did. Gautam Gambhir was clearly miffed with the Jonny Bairstow saga. (Getty Images)

Bairstow’s wickets were a turning point in the match as, despite Ben Stokes’ stunning century, England were unable to recover and were all out at 327 chasing 371 to win. The sacking, however, sparked a global meltdown with England fans crying. A sea of ​​booing erupted calling Australians ‘cheats’ and whatnot. Amid all the buzz surrounding the dismissal, one person who was not particularly impressed was Gautam Gambhir, who lashed out at those who questioned the decision, calling them ‘sleds’.

“Hey sledders… Does the logic of the game’s spirit apply to you or is it just for Indians?” a visibly enraged Gambhir tweeted.

Going through his tweet, one cannot help but hark back to the Nottingham Test between India and England at Trent Bridge Nottingham in 2011, which Gambhir was a part of, where a somewhat similar incident occurred in relation to Ian Bell. The former England captain walked outside his crease thinking the ball had hit for a four when it had not. Eoin Morgan had clipped a delivery from Ishant Sharma to the square leg where Praveen Kumar apparently made a mess. Or did he? Replay suggested that while Kumar felt it was a boundary, he managed to clip the ball back. MS Dhoni retrieved the ball and threw it back to the fielder who took the bail off. The ball wasn’t dead yet and Bell, standing outside the crease, was handed out.

As it also marked the end of the session, the Indian team walked off the ground to a clatter of boos as the crowd felt it was against the spirit of cricket. Surprisingly, when the teams returned to resume play after tea, Bell walked out to bat to a rousing reception. Dhoni and Team India had withdrawn their appeals and the decision was overruled. Sachin Tendulkar had apparently convinced Dhoni to take back the withdrawal. It may also have to do with the fact that India was world champion at the time and had won the World Cup three months earlier.

Ironically, however, when it comes to England themselves, these debates go quiet – whether it’s Ben Stokes’ controversial plunge in the 2019 World Cup final where the ball ricocheted off his bat and went for a boundary in what turned out to be to be a tight finish, or when Stuart Broad held his ground as he cleared the ball around to slip against Australia during the 2013 Ashes.