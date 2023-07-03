Maroon football opponent example: Cal Golden Bears

It’s that time again ladies and gentlemen: Another opponent is on the Auburn 2023 football schedule to investigate as the season quickly approaches.

Let’s take a look at the second opponent the Tigers will face this season: the California Golden Bears.

Cal coaching staff

Justin Wilcox enters his seventh season at Berkeley at 30-36. While his track record indicates he’s not a great coach, it’s not for lack of passion and commitment. Cal has been thoroughly outclassed in the talent department since quarterbacks Jared Goff and Davis Webb were drafted in consecutive years.

Goff threw for 4,714 yards and 43 touchdowns in his senior season. Webb threw for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns in his lone season with Cal. Soon after, current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was fired from his position as Cal headman, and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox came in.

Wilcox has done a great job of separating his background from those he has hired as his coordinators. We’ll discuss that in the next section. Wilcox is known as a fierce competitor and expects a lot from his players. Don’t expect him to bend the knee for anyone.

In the offensive coordinator’s spot, the Bears employ a known spread enthusiast Jake Spavital. After an unsuccessful stint as Texas State head coach, Wilcox hired him to replace previous coordinator Bill Musgrave. Spavital has coached numerous record-breaking quarterbacks and coordinated numerous high-octane bouts. See if this is a big part of the game.

Defensive Coordinator Peter Sirmon has served in a variety of roles with Cal since 2018, when he was hired on Wilcox’s sophomore staff as an inside linebackers coach. Besides Wilcox, he is the longest-serving coach on the staff.

Cal on violation

Cal, under Wilcox, has been a mixed bag offensively. From 2017-2019, former Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin held the position. His desire was over install a high-tempo spread attack that was based on 10 personnel (one running back, no tight ends, and four wide receivers). While his plan went wild at Eastern, he was not as successful at Cal and was fired after the 2019 season.

Bill Musgrave entered of the NFL with a pure west coast schedule. It was ineffective. Three seasons averaging under 400 yards of offense led to his sacking before the end of the 2022 season. And now we have arrived in the Spavital era.

Jake Spavital is on his 2nd stint as Cal’s offensive coordinator after being Davis Webb’s play-caller in 2016. He started out as a graduate assistant under none other than Tulsa Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn. Although he’s spent most of his career under air raid coaches like Dana Holgorsen, Kevin Sumlin, and Sonny Dykes, Malzahn’s influence is still strong in his scheme.

That Malzahn influence shows in the use of mostly 3 wide receiver sets with a tight end set up at the H-back. While Malzahn prefers a blocking fullback on the position, Spavital has taken the traditional tight end and transformed him into a dual threat blocker/receiver who can stay on the pitch at all times. This allows them to go incredible fast and run every formation from the same personnel grouping.

The run game is also Malzahn reincarnated. A combination of inside zone, power and counter can be expected. What gets this offense excited is the RPOs.

Spavital manages its RPOs just like Philip Montgomery and Hugh Freeze of Auburn Football. The majority of them are lift routes to advance football. But Spavital has one small flaw: he sends a receiver downfield on just about every play. If he gets into a 1 on 1 without a safety help, the QB has a downfield shot. Thanks to the NCAA’s three-yard downfield rule for linemen, this schedule works.

This is almost like Art Briles and Josh Heupel when they want to deeply isolate a single receiver and have everyone else just take their corner. The only difference is that it doesn’t appear to be a choice route for the recipient.

Cal’s biggest problem right now is the offensive line. All of their QBs ran for their lives in the spring game. If Ron Roberts can live up to his reputation for blitzing just because he’s a sick person, then Auburn will be able to create negative plays and potential turnovers.

Cal on defense

Peter Sirmon has called up the Bears’ defense for the past three seasons. Until last year that was a good thing. 2022 was a black eye for Cal football as a whole, and the defense did them no good. Looking around the PAC12 now, the quarterbacks they faced last year were pretty legit:

Caleb Williams

Bo Nix

Michael Penix Jr.

Laura Jayden

Dorian Thompson Robinson

Tanner McKee

Cameron Ward

Cam rises

Those eight quarterbacks combined to average 3,604 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 272 rushing yards, and 7 rushing touchdowns. The Pac-12 was absolutely loaded as a quarterback, and guess what? Cam Rising is the only QB they didn’t face last year.

That’s broken. It’s fair not to question Sirmon as a defensive coordinator with that schedule. Especially when you consider that they have also had to deal with it Drew Paine of Notre Dame, throwing for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns in just 11 games.

Defensively, they are aggressive because of Wilcox’s background in Wisconsin under Paul Chryst, but it is clear that they are influenced by dynamic quarterbacks. Hmm…. I wonder if Auburn Football has one of those.

Oh wait. We do. Two of them actually. Expect Robby Ashford to get packages even if he doesn’t beat Payton Thorne for the job. Both can run. Ashford can fly.

Completion of the Cal-Auburn football 2023 Week 2 matchup

As with the previous preview, I won’t be predicting games until the week of, but I do see this one getting ugly fast based on what we saw from Cal last year and what we saw Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze do in the portal.

Talent has been Cal’s bugaboo for quite some time, and I doubt they’ll bridge the gap even between a program in the first year of a full rebuild.