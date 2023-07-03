Sports
A new women’s hockey competition will start in January. There is plenty of work to do before then
Jayna Hefford gets goosebumps thinking about what it will be like when the puck drops in January on a new women’s hockey league with the best players in the world.
The way is set for that after a new ownership group the Professional Hockey Federation and members of the Association of Professional Women’s Hockey Players unanimously ratified a collective labor agreement and statutes. But despite her excitement about a major achievement in the sport, the Hockey Hall of Famer and PWHPA president understands there is more to do.
From a competition perspective, the work is really just beginning, Hefford said.
WHAT DO WE KNOW?
The PHF goes after a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and including tennis great and women’s sports icon Billie Jean King bought assets to pave the way for the only sustainable league that so many players have worked for.
Those players will go into the pool of available talent for the new league, which will consist of six teams: three each in the US and Canada. There will be 23-player rosters with salaries ranging from $35,000 to $80,000, plus a licensing deal that will allow many of the top stars to exceed that cap.
The league is expected to feature U.S. national team players such as Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel, and Canadian national team players such as Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin, all of whom were members of the PHWPA and refused to join the PHFformerly known as the NWHL, based on philosophical differences around the economic model, health care and other issues.
Players under contract with the PHF who do not belong to one of the teams will receive compensation.
The priority has been to make sure we can take the best care of players and to be mindful of those who may not have the opportunity to progress in this new league, said Reagan Carey, who along with Hefford is expected to to have a leadership position in the new league after serving as PHF commissioner. While the chapter here is somewhat coming to a close for the PHF, our support for the players and our commitment to making sure we can do what we can to support them continues.
WHAT COMES NEXT?
Hefford and Dodgers president Stan Kasten, who Walter is tasked with running this show, expects a lot of movement over the next 30 to 60 days.
I had people prepare, Kasten said. We’ll be choosing a name soon. We would get a logo. We would land on our cities. We went to choose our locations. We would come out with our schedule.
Officials representing the new league began scouting prospective cities months ago while CBA talks were underway. Top sites under consideration include Washington, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and London, Ontario.
Once the cities are chosen, teams will be staffed with coaches, executives and more. There will be a draft sometime later in the year, followed by free agency.
WHAT WILL THE NHL DO?
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been adamant for years that the league wouldn’t take sides between the rival factions within women’s hockey and get behind one lasting solution once things worked out.
Now that that’s done, you can expect cooperation. The league said on Friday that officials have already begun discussions with representatives of this unified group about how we can work together to further advance the women’s game.
It remains to be seen how deep the involvement will be, ranging from something akin to the NBA leading the WNBA to something more of a supporting role. The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises are already strong owners.
The PWHPA lists 14 NHL franchises as partners and has previously signed TV broadcast deals with Comcast, The NHL Network, Canada’s TSN and Washington Capitals affiliate Monumental.
Perhaps the most important thing the NHL can do is lend its shield logo and other visibility elements to the new women’s league. How does WNHL sound?
What about the New Original Six from a marketing perspective?
It’s all on the drawing board, Kasten said. At this point, I’m open to any suggestions.
