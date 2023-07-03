Five spiders earn All-State Honors





Richmond, Va. – After a title season in the Atlantic 10 in 2023 and an NCAA Tournament appearance, Richmond’s women’s lacrosse program continues to collect accolades as five Spiders have earned spots on the VaSIDAll-State team. The Association of Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Monday released lists of the top players in Division I programs in the state of Virginia. Lindsay Frank And Sophia DiCenso were named as first team selections with Maggie O’Brien , Arden Tierney And Hannah Custer earn places in the second team. Head coach AnnHarrington spoke proudly of the honor: “The state of Virginia has some of the best lacrosse players in the country. It is an incredible achievement to have five spiders represented. I am so proud of the work these individuals and their teammates have done to deserve this recognition. Congratulations to all honorees”. Lindsay Frank | Attack | Sr. |Saratoga Springs, NY | VaSID First team Played and started in all 21 games as a senior

Totaled 90 points (No. 3 in single-season history) from 67 goals (No. 1 in single-season history), 23 assists, 33 ground balls, 17 turnovers caused, and 74 ties on the season

Named RVA Sports Awards Sportswoman of the Year

Named for A-10 Attack All-Conference First Team

Named for the A-10 All-Tournament team

Named A-10 Tournament MVP

Named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American

Named to IWLCA All-Region First Team

Named IWLCA All-American

Contributed with a combined 16 goals, 7 assists, 4 ground balls and 20 tie checks through the A-10 Tournament and NCAA Tournament (4 games Saint Joseph’s, UMass, Marquette and UNC) Sophia DiCenso | Midfield| sr | Foxboro, MA| VaSID First team Accumulated 41 goals, 4 assists, 24 ground balls, 24 tie checks, and 15 turnovers caused on the season

Named 2023 team captain

Named for the A-10 All-Tournament team

Named for A-10 Midfield All-Conference First Team

Named to IWLCA All-Region Second Team

Scored a career high 6 goals in victory against Saint Joseph’s in the A-10 semi-final (5/5/23)

Accumulated 5 points from 4 goals and 1 assist in the program’s first NCAA tournament win against Marquette (5/12/23) Arden Tierney | Attack| sr | Port Washington, NY| VaSID Second Team Named 2023 team captain

Named IWLCA All-American

Named Atlantic 10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Named First-Team All-Conference Attack

Selected to meet All-Tournament Team

Named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American (Honorable Mention)

Earned IWLCA South Region Second-Team Honors

Earned Inside Lacrosse All-America Honors

Nationally No. 2 in draw checks per game (8.00) and No. 8 in assists per game (2.00)

Atlantic 10 season leader in draw checks per game (9.00) and second in points per game (4.48)

Led the team in points (94), assists (44) and ties (189)

Broke the single-season draw program record (now set at 189)

Broke the program’s career draw record (now set at 405) Maggie O’Brien |Defense| sr | Berwyn, Pennsylvania| VaSID Second Team

Named 2023 team captain

Scored 34 ground balls, second most on the team

Forced 26 caused turnover, most of the team

Heavily aided in drawing with 44 drawing controls

Named for A-10 Defensive All-Conference First Team

Played a big part in the win against UMass in the A-10 Championship game with 3 ground balls, 3 turnovers caused, and 5 tie checks (5/7/23) Hannah Custer |Defense| So. | Denver, Pennsylvania| VaSID Second Team Played and started in all 21 games as a sophomore

Accounted for 36 ground balls, 14 tie checks, 20 turnovers caused, 4 goals and 5 assists

Named for A-10 Defensive All-Conference Second-Team

Scoped three ground balls, forced one and caused turnovers to find 2 tie checks in win over No. 7 UVA (3/15/23)

Collected 5 ground balls and forced 2 turnovers in the game against Marquette in the program’s first NCAA tournament win (5/12/23) First team



Attack, Isabella Peterson, James Madison University

Attack, Rachel Clark, University of Virginia

Attack, Ashlyn McGovern, University of Virginia

Attack, Lindsay Frank University of Richmond Midfield, Mackenzie Hoeg, University of Virginia

midfield, Sophia DiCenso University of Richmond Midfield, Aubrey Williams, University of Virginia

Midfield, Mackenzie Lehman, Liberty University

Defense, Mairead Durkin, James Madison University

Defsense, Rachel Matey, James Madison University

Defense, Grace Loughery, Liberty University

Keeper, Kat Buchanan, James Madison University Second team Attack, Tai Jankowski, James Madison University

Attack, Arden Tierney University of Richmond Attack, Morgan Schwab, University of Virginia

Attack, Lizzy Ferguson, Liberty University

Midfield, Margaret Gleason, Radford University

Midfield, Lizzy Fox, James Madison University

Midfield, Taylor Marchetti, James Madison University

Midfield, Shannon Tuozzo, George Mason University

Defense, Maggie O’Brien University of Richmond Defense, Maggie Bostain, University of Virginia

Defense, Hannah Custer University of Richmond Keeper, Olivia Hunter, Radford University

Keeper, Taylor Gallarello, Liberty University

