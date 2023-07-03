Sports
Five spiders earn All-State Honors
Richmond, Va. – After a title season in the Atlantic 10 in 2023 and an NCAA Tournament appearance, Richmond’s women’s lacrosse program continues to collect accolades as five Spiders have earned spots on the VaSIDAll-State team. The Association of Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Monday released lists of the top players in Division I programs in the state of Virginia.
Lindsay Frank And Sophia DiCensowere named as first team selections with Maggie O’Brien, Arden TierneyAnd Hannah Custer earn places in the second team.
Head coach AnnHarrington spoke proudly of the honor: “The state of Virginia has some of the best lacrosse players in the country. It is an incredible achievement to have five spiders represented. I am so proud of the work these individuals and their teammates have done to deserve this recognition. Congratulations to all honorees”.
Lindsay Frank | Attack | Sr. |Saratoga Springs, NY | VaSID First team
- Played and started in all 21 games as a senior
- Totaled 90 points (No. 3 in single-season history) from 67 goals (No. 1 in single-season history), 23 assists, 33 ground balls, 17 turnovers caused, and 74 ties on the season
- Named RVA Sports Awards Sportswoman of the Year
- Named for A-10 Attack All-Conference First Team
- Named for the A-10 All-Tournament team
- Named A-10 Tournament MVP
- Named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American
- Named to IWLCA All-Region First Team
- Named IWLCA All-American
- Contributed with a combined 16 goals, 7 assists, 4 ground balls and 20 tie checks through the A-10 Tournament and NCAA Tournament (4 games Saint Joseph’s, UMass, Marquette and UNC)
Sophia DiCenso | Midfield| sr | Foxboro, MA| VaSID First team
- Accumulated 41 goals, 4 assists, 24 ground balls, 24 tie checks, and 15 turnovers caused on the season
- Named 2023 team captain
- Named for the A-10 All-Tournament team
- Named for A-10 Midfield All-Conference First Team
- Named to IWLCA All-Region Second Team
- Scored a career high 6 goals in victory against Saint Joseph’s in the A-10 semi-final (5/5/23)
- Accumulated 5 points from 4 goals and 1 assist in the program’s first NCAA tournament win against Marquette (5/12/23)
Arden Tierney | Attack| sr | Port Washington, NY| VaSID Second Team
- Named 2023 team captain
- Named IWLCA All-American
- Named Atlantic 10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year
- Named First-Team All-Conference Attack
- Selected to meet All-Tournament Team
- Named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American (Honorable Mention)
- Earned IWLCA South Region Second-Team Honors
- Earned Inside Lacrosse All-America Honors
- Nationally No. 2 in draw checks per game (8.00) and No. 8 in assists per game (2.00)
- Atlantic 10 season leader in draw checks per game (9.00) and second in points per game (4.48)
- Led the team in points (94), assists (44) and ties (189)
- Broke the single-season draw program record (now set at 189)
- Broke the program’s career draw record (now set at 405)
Maggie O’Brien |Defense| sr | Berwyn, Pennsylvania| VaSID Second Team
- Named 2023 team captain
- Scored 34 ground balls, second most on the team
- Forced 26 caused turnover, most of the team
- Heavily aided in drawing with 44 drawing controls
- Named for A-10 Defensive All-Conference First Team
- Played a big part in the win against UMass in the A-10 Championship game with 3 ground balls, 3 turnovers caused, and 5 tie checks (5/7/23)
Hannah Custer |Defense| So. | Denver, Pennsylvania| VaSID Second Team
- Played and started in all 21 games as a sophomore
- Accounted for 36 ground balls, 14 tie checks, 20 turnovers caused, 4 goals and 5 assists
- Named for A-10 Defensive All-Conference Second-Team
- Scoped three ground balls, forced one and caused turnovers to find 2 tie checks in win over No. 7 UVA (3/15/23)
- Collected 5 ground balls and forced 2 turnovers in the game against Marquette in the program’s first NCAA tournament win (5/12/23)
First team
Attack, Isabella Peterson, James Madison University
Attack, Rachel Clark, University of Virginia
Attack, Ashlyn McGovern, University of Virginia
Attack, Lindsay FrankUniversity of Richmond
Midfield, Mackenzie Hoeg, University of Virginia
midfield, Sophia DiCensoUniversity of Richmond
Midfield, Aubrey Williams, University of Virginia
Midfield, Mackenzie Lehman, Liberty University
Defense, Mairead Durkin, James Madison University
Defsense, Rachel Matey, James Madison University
Defense, Grace Loughery, Liberty University
Keeper, Kat Buchanan, James Madison University
Second team
Attack, Tai Jankowski, James Madison University
Attack, Arden TierneyUniversity of Richmond
Attack, Morgan Schwab, University of Virginia
Attack, Lizzy Ferguson, Liberty University
Midfield, Margaret Gleason, Radford University
Midfield, Lizzy Fox, James Madison University
Midfield, Taylor Marchetti, James Madison University
Midfield, Shannon Tuozzo, George Mason University
Defense, Maggie O’BrienUniversity of Richmond
Defense, Maggie Bostain, University of Virginia
Defense, Hannah CusterUniversity of Richmond
Keeper, Olivia Hunter, Radford University
Keeper, Taylor Gallarello, Liberty University
