Ashes: Members of cricket lawmakers MCC ‘abusing’ Aussies who follow rules set by the club itself; three suspended





It’s not often that the result of an Ashes test gets footnote, but the unprecedented scenes in the Lords Long Room could take a beating, even after the breathtaking happenings in the center of the famous room on Sunday.

The prospect of Australia winning an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001, or even Ben Stoke’s incredible 155 almost causing a robbery for the hosts, has been overshadowed by some folks at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) who are reportedly the Aussie players spoke badly. as a result of which three members have been suspended pending the investigation.

The unusual manner in which Jonny Bairstow was stunned seemed to have enraged some in the exclusive club. The England wicket-keeper batsman stepped out of his fold after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer, thinking it was the end of the match. Watchful Aussie glove man Alex Carey underarmed a delivery that hit the wicket, and the third umpire ruled Bairstow stunned.

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after talking to one of the members in the long room “I’ve NEVER seen scenes like that!” pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023 Unusual yes, but well within the rules of the game, as formulated by the MCC itself, some members of which frothed at the mouth of applying the same rules. They confronted a few Australians as they made their way through the Long Room, with Usman Khawaja reportedly being the recipient of some very unsavory remarks. Three MCC members were subsequently suspended pending investigation. We maintain that the behavior of a small number of members was wholly unacceptable and although there was no suggestion of it [Australia captain] Pat Cummins said during the post-game press conference that there was a physical altercation. It remains completely unacceptable to behave in such a manner, which goes against the values ​​of the club, said MCC chief executive Guy Lavender. Broadcast footage showed Khawaja involved in a verbal altercation with some MCC members, with his opening partner David Warner joining him in the altercation. Khawaja was pulled back by security, while Warner also made a few comments. According to some media reports, Khawaja then pointed to one of the members while telling security, Make sure you get him kicked out. Some of the things that came out of the mouths of the members were really disappointing, Khawaja was further quoted by Channel Nine on Sunday after the match. I wasn’t going to stand by and accept it. A few of them threw out some pretty big accusations and if they continued, well, it’s your membership. I expect much better from the members. Further MCC statement.#Ashhttps://t.co/KbO6AQvqS4 pic.twitter.com/OLuNSr8f04 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 2, 2023 Bad optics The timing of the controversy couldn’t have been worse for English cricket, and it’s not about the possibility of them losing an Ashes series at home after 22 years. Less than a week ago, the Independent Committee for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report came out with scathing comments about the English game suffering from racism, sexism and elitism at all levels. The view of privileged members of cricket’s most exclusive club going after a mild-mannered Muslim player, the first of his religion to play for Australia, could reinforce some stereotypes. The MCC entered damage control mode almost immediately and apologized as soon as a complaint came from the Australian camp. Following the earlier statement, MCC can confirm that it has suspended three identified members. Australian captain Pat Cummins had a premonition that those who took on his teammates would have to pay with their MCC membership. MCC came and apologized for the behavior of some members, Cummins said after Sunday’s 43-run victory. I think some of them could lose their membership because of the way they behaved. Other than that one time they were fantastic all week. Normally fantastic, really welcoming. “I thought it was fair.” Pat Cummins has defended Bairstow’s dismissal in Australia from Lord’s, saying the MCC has apologized for the behavior of some of its members. #Ash pic.twitter.com/wpeoLWSqic — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) July 3, 2023 They were just quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC wasn’t too happy about, he added. It shows that not all MCC members are aware of the rules of the game that, ironically enough, are set by the club itself. The spectators at Lords, chanting Same Old Aussies, always cheating, can be forgiven for not knowing that the appeal and dismissal were in line with the rules, but the reverend in the Lords Long Room should have known better. Stokes said in the aftermath that he wouldn’t want to win that way. England coach Brendan McCullum opined that the Aussies will have to live with Bairstow’s punching and that his players will not drink too much beer with their Australian counterparts, even though he himself was once party to a run-out by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in a Test match as he stepped out of his fold to congratulate Kumar Sangakkara on reaching one hundred. The third test starts at Headingley on Thursday, giving the Australians the chance to take the Ashes as quickly as possible. It can’t come soon enough.

